Recently Pontotoc County Habitat for Humanity hosted a new home dedication for the family of Jerry and Taylor Davis.
Now that this home has a family, Habitat for Humanity in Pontotoc is looking for qualified people to apply for the next homes that will be available. The fall application drive will get underway Thursday, September first. Applications filled out must be returned to Habitat by Thursday, October 31, before 4 p.m.
Pontotoc County Habitat for Humanity executive director Kimberly Easterling said a potential Habitat home owner must bring a copy of their income from the current year.
“The fist step is income verification, you must be 30 to 60 percent of the median income of Pontotoc County to qualify. You must have income to qualify because you have to be able to pay the mortgage. This income can be in the form of Social Security, disability, child support, even food stamps are income,” she noted.
“Secondly, you must be a Pontotoc county resident to apply for our habitat to build you a home. Every county does not have a Habitat organization, but we still do not have the authority to build a house outside of Pontotoc County,” she stressed. “Third, you must be able to put in volunteer hours to help build your home. You and your family together must serve some 300 hours in the building process. This is called sweat equity.”
Easterling said once the applications are taken and reviewed, “we do house visits. We look to see if the applicant is taking care of what they have now. When the Habitat home is built, a covenant has to be signed to take care of things.”
Easterling said she is grateful that Habitat can step in and help those people who may have rented all their lives and want to have something to call their own. “This teaches them to be self sufficient.”
Applications for the Habitat for Humanity home are available at their office at 50 West Marion Street, (the red building at the end of the Downtown Shopping Center.) Also the applications are available at the Pontotoc County Library and the Pontotoc Progress.
