Theodor Seuss "Ted" Geisel was an American children's author, political cartoonist, illustrator, poet, animator, and filmmaker. Geisel is known world wide for his work writing and illustrating more than 60 books under the pen name Dr. Seuss. The renown and celebrated author died in September 1991 at the age of 86.
Dr. Seuss’ immensely popular children's books were noted for their nonsense words, playful rhymes, and unusual creatures.
But last week, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, which handles the lucrative continuing book sales, announced that six Dr. Seuss books will cease to be sold because of racist and insensitive imagery.
That news came last Tuesday on National Read Across America Day, when schools across the U.S. celebrate reading on Dr. Seuss's March 2 birthday.
"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement.
"Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families," the statement continued.
Copies of "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!," and "The Cat's Quizzer" will no longer be published.
Last Tuesday President Biden also erased Dr. Seuss from "Read Across America Day”.
While Biden followed presidential tradition in proclaiming Tuesday "Read Across America Day," he joined the cancel culture by leaving out any mention of Dr. Seuss from the proclamation.
I share the reaction and comment of Fox News Contributor Liz Peek.
"If you haven’t heard, Dr. Seuss is being canceled,” Peek wrote. "The same boneheads who claim that the "mister" in Mr. Potato Head is overly "exclusive," that Aunt Jemima syrup encouraged racial stereotyping, that math is a vestige of White supremacy and that gender reveal parties are "transphobic," want you to find racism in the pages of "Hop on Pop.”
But the wholesale cancellation of people and ideas in our nation today is no laughing matter.
Former President Barack Obama and former President Donald Trump both highlighted Dr. Seuss' contributions in their annual proclamations,
"The works of Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known to us as Dr. Seuss, have sparked a love for reading in generations of students.," Obama said in his 2015 proclamation. "His whimsical wordplay and curious characters inspire children to dream big and remind readers of all ages that 'a person's a person no matter how small."
Obama's 2016 proclamation described Seuss as "one of America's revered wordsmiths" who "used his incredible talent to instill in his most impressionable readers universal values we all hold dear."
Trump, in his 2018 proclamation, urged Americans to "always remember the still-vibrant words of Dr. Seuss: 'You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose.’"
If Seuss was alive I believe he would write “ Horton hears a who, but cancel culture can kiss my poot!”
I couldn’t help but wax poetic and add a few words to some of my favorite Dr. Seuss lines.
"We are all made in God’s image
Some more cute, even Cupid,
But the idiots of cancel culture
Are just so Seuss stupid " (all mine)
“You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. But the folks steering my legacy are just a ship of fools”
“You’re off to great places, Today is your day, Your mountain is waiting so….Jump off, cancel away!
“Today you are you. That is truer than true. There is no one alive I would boo more than you”
“Why fit in when you were born to stand out. So go stand out in the highway and let the traffic cancel you."
“The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more you learn, the more places you have to go. Live and learn, keep your eyes open. Pity the cancel culture, their pea brains are broken."
"Today I shall behave as if this is the day I will be remembered. And tomorrow I will be delighted that the cancel culture was dismembered."
“Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind. And that goes double for those idiots who want to stop selling six of my books."
Dr. Seuss wrote: “Always remember you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think and twice as beautiful as you’ve ever imagined.” And I believe he drew all of his characters with that intent and imagination.
Shout loud. “I am lucky to be what I am. Thank goodness I’m not just a clam or a ham, or a dusty old jar of sour gooseberry cancel culture jam!”
“Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory,” Seuss said. That is why I have a delightful memory of the moment the world told cancel culture to kiss off.
Seuss wrote, “To the world you may be just one person, but to one person you may be the world.” Such is the worth of each of his books and God’s love of each soul.
The cancel culture idiots could learn a lot from Dr. Seuss, who said: “So be sure when you step, step with care and great tact. And remember that life’s a great balancing act.”
Dr. Seuss said it best this way: “Unless someone like you cares a whole lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”
And Dr. Seuss also said something like care and carry a big bat. “I heard there are troubles of more than one kind. Some come from ahead and some come from behind. But I’ve bought a big bat. I’m all ready you see. Now my troubles are going to have troubles with me.”
"Sometimes the questions are complicated and the answers are simple." It was always my impression that Dr. Seuss had a talent for making complicated things in life more simple and sensible.
The answer to this discussion is simple. Censorship is wrong. The cancel culture is wrong. All lives matter. God made us all—a man or a woman. Jesus is the only perfect person to ever live. Violence cannot be tolerated. Burning and looting is never excusable. Racism is wrong and poisonous, but the accusation of systemic racism is false. We must stand as one nation under God or we will continue to crumble.
If you don’t like all of Seuss’ books, just read or buy the ones you like.
Seuss said, “I like nonsense, it wakes up the brain cells.”
Wake up your brain cells America. Fools and liars and politicians are cancelling freedom of speech, freedom of religion, the right to assemble and the right to bear arms.
The politicians have built walls around your capital and locked you out; And all this time I been thinking it was the people’s house.
The late President Ronald Reagan would say it best: "Mrs. Pelosi tear down these walls."