What a great time to be a Bulldog!
Watching the NCAA World Series was quite exciting.
I went to school at Mississippi State and am proud to be a Bulldog, win or lose, but I must admit it is a lot more fun when they win.
Winning the World Series gives the Bulldogs their first ever national title. Hail State!
Baseball is probably my favorite sport to watch. The match up of the pitcher against the batter has so many strategic moves that it keeps me engaged throughout the game.
The pitchers for MSU showed out throughout the entire series. There were some highlights that will be talked about for years to come.
Johnson, in the second game of the finals was pitching a great game, but when one of Vandy’s players hit a fastball, you knew when it left the bat, it was going out and so did Johnson as he waved good-bye to the ball as it went out of the park.
The fact that State was up by 10 or 11 runs made the gesture funny. If we were behind I’m sure his reaction would have been a bit different.
The fans showed up for their Bulldogs this year like no other. Did that make a difference in the outcome of the games? I’m not sure, but it sure didn’t hurt.
The reports were there were 20,000 plus State fans in the stands in Omaha when Dudy Noble Field only holds 16,000.
This was the fifth year the Bulldog baseball team made it to the World Series but for some reason this year felt different.
I think the fans were different with their excitement and engagement with each game. The team seemed different as they played loose and played like they were there to win it.
Being a Bulldog is not always an easy road as we do not have the wins in our column all the time.
Baseball season is in the books and maybe the momentum will carry us on.
Come on football season!
Hail State!!!