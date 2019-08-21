A national organization has added the Tanglefoot Trail to a short of list of honorees for promoting wellness, stimulating economic growth, and improving quality of life in the communities through which it stretches.
The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC), the nation's largest trails organization, announced the induction of Mississippi's Tanglefoot Trail into the Rails-Trail Hall of Fame, on July 23.
"The Tanglefoot Trail is a stunning example of the way that federal funds, strategic investments and regional partnerships can be applied to deliver powerful results," said Ryan Chao, RTC president.
The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy is a grassroots organization of more than one million trail-lovers who value the connection between scenic trails and the wellbeing of the communities through which they traverse.
More than half the voting members chose the Tanglefoot for the award. The Tanglefoot joins 32 other trails in the U.S. honored with this distinction.
Opened in 2013, the Tanglefoot stretches 44 miles, from New Albany to Houston. Chickasaw Indians blazed the trail, followed by explorers Hernando DeSoto and Meriwether Lewis. After the Civil War, Col. W.C. Falkner, a relative of Mississippi’s most celebrated author, William Faulkner, helped build a railroad along the trail, and the name of one of the first stream engines to run on the track was the Tanglefoot.
“This is a huge honor,” said Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples. “The trail is the result of a lot of hard work and personal investment on behalf of the good people of this area. The Tanglefoot gives folks a chance to stop and see what Pontotoc is all about, to delve into its commerce and culture, and we couldn’t be more pleased to learn about this recognition.”
Pontotoc resident Karen Heintze, project manager for Three Rivers Planning and Development District, said the honor reflects the community’s appreciation.
“To be chosen for induction, particularly based on public vote, is a testament to the support and pride our communities, trail users and visitors have in the trail,” said Heintze. “The trail provides a safe walking, cycling, and gathering spot to be active or simply enjoy time with family and friends.”
Avid cyclist and Pontotoc community leader Bob McGee, said publicity from the Hall of Fame recognition will reach a wide audience.
“I understand this information will be sent to more than 100,000 folks, who follow the Conservancy,” said McGee. “I expect many, who have not previously heard of Pontotoc, will now be interested in coming to see us.”
Representatives from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, alongside Pontotoc dignitaries, will officially induct the Tanglefoot Trail into the Hall of Fame, during a brief ceremony this Friday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m, during the Bodock Festival, at the First Choice Gateway Pavilion.
All are welcome.