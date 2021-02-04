Pontotoc native and 2014 Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Jimmy Weatherly, 77, died Wednesday (Feb. 3) at his home in Brentwood, TN.
Weatherly is survived by his wife Cynthia, daughter Brighton and son Zack. Weatherly had been a resident of Brentwood, a Nashville suburb, for some 35 years. Before moving to Nashville, Weatherly lived for about 19 years in Los Angeles where he began pursuing his musical career as a singer/songwriter.
Weatherly’s younger brother, Shan, confirmed the sad news of his passing Wednesday night.
“Cynthia found him unresponsive Wednesday morning and we’re not sure exactly what happened,” said Shan Weatherly, a resident of Tupelo. “It’s a shock to all of his family, especially his kids. We’d appreciate everyone keeping them in your prayers.”
In the music and entertainment business he was known as Jim Weatherly. But to family, friends and hometown folks in Pontotoc he was “Jimmy.”
Weatherly was born in Pontotoc on March 17, 1943. His parents were the late Edith and Ike Weatherly. His sisters, Sherrie Winter (husband Ronnie) and Elise Black (husband Scott) are residents of Pontotoc along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Weatherly was a star athlete at Pontotoc High School and a three year starting quarterback for legendary Ole Miss Coach Johnny Vaught at the University of Mississippi. He was a member of the only unbeaten and untied National Championship Rebel football team in Ole Miss history in 1962 and SEC champions in 1962 and 1963. Weatherly earned All Southeastern Conference honors and was honorable mention All American in 1964.
In 2018 Weatherly’s exploits on the football field and his musical accomplishments were highlighted in his autobiography, "Midnight Train", written by his first-cousin, Jeff Roberson. Roberson is the son of Pontotoc native and longtime Baldwyn resident Billy Roberson, Weatherly’s uncle.
Weatherly’s songwriting career spanned more than fifty-five years and included at least seven number one songs.
His songs have been recorded by a spectrum of singers, including pop, R&B, country, gospel and jazz.
Grammy Award winners Gladys Knight & The Pips recorded 12 of Weatherly’s songs.
"Neither One Of Us Wants To Be The First To Say Goodbye" was a #1 pop and soul hit and won a Grammy Award for Gladys Knight & The Pips.
The next year, that song became a country hit for the late Bob Luman. Later, it became an instrumental jazz hit for David Sanborn.
"The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me" was a #1 R&B hit and a #2 pop hit for Gladys Knight & The Pips, and later became a #1 country hit for Ray Price.
It has also become a classic gospel song first recorded in that field by the Reverand James Cleveland.
"Midnight Train To Georgia" was also a #1 pop and #1 R&B hit and helped Gladys Knight & The Pips win another Grammy Award.
Gladys Knight and the Pips also had pop and R&B hits with Weatherly’s “Where Peaceful Waters Flow,” “Love Finds its Own Way,” and “Between Her Goodbye and My Hello,"'
"A Lady Like You" was #1 on the Country charts for Glen Campbell, and "Where Shadows Never Fall" also recorded by Glen Campbell, won Weatherly his first Dove Award.
Asylum Country artist, Bryan White had his first #1 Country hit with Weatherly’s “Someone Else’s Star.”
Weatherly’s songs were recorded by such diversified artists as Steve Wariner, Dan Seals, Neil Diamond, Linda Davis, Marie Osmond, Bill Anderson, Charley Pride, Eddy Arnold, Dean Martin, Johnny Mathis, Ray Boltz, Peter Cetera, the Indigo Girls, Jeff Carson, Kenny Rogers, Reba McEntire, Kenny Chesney, Joan Osborne, Hall & Oates, Ed Bruce, the Temptations, the Manhattens, the Spiders, Oak Ridge Boys, B.J. Thomas, Lynn Anderson, Tanya Tucker, Andy Williams, David Sanborn, Ruth Brown, Etta James, Rev. James Cleveland, Widespread Panic, Danny Thomas, Miles Jaye, Jennifer Hudson, David Ball, Peggy Lee, Russ Taff and more.
Weatherly was ASCAP’s Country Songwriter of the year in 1974. He served on the Board of Directors for the Nashville Songwriters Association International for five years. In 2006 he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Ole Miss Alunmi Hall of Fame in 2011.
In 2014 he received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Music from the state of Mississippi.
Also in 2014 he was inducted into the prestigious Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in New York City.
In 1999 “Midnight Train to Georgia” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. In 2001 that song was selected by the National Endowment for the Arts and Recording Industry Association of America as number 29 among the 365 Songs of the Century. It was selected by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.
Back in February 2014 just after learning he had been selected for induction into the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame, Weatherly was interviewed for an article in the Pontotoc Progress by editor David Helms.
“My proudest achievement is to be able to spend my life as a songwriter,” Weatherly said that day. "Songwriting has been my hobby, my work and my salvation.”
“It’s something I do because I absolutely love it and I can’t quit.”
“When you write a song, you may believe in it, but you never know if anyone else will like it, or record it, or if the public will like it,” Weatherly surmised. “All great songs have been turned down by someone.”
But once again, maybe it’s the title to one of Weatherly’s number one songs that best described his lifelong love affair with music: “Neither One of Us Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye."