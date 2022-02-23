Volunteers with Hammers of Hope gathered to complete the second project of the year for the non profit which was a roof for New Hope Road resident Frances Farley. “They are a special group of people, and they are amazing,” Farley said and grinned broadly. “I appreciate all they did. It is a comfort to know that I have a good roof on my house now.”
The group of some 20 to 25 volunteers pulled up at Farley’s house at 7:30 in the morning, took off the old roofing and put on plastic and the new roofing and were driving away at 2:30 in the afternoon. Those who came to help Saturday were Donna Kay and Lisa Rea, Barbara Warren, Bob and Pam Robinson, Randy Young, Phil Stokes, Danny Ditto, Rickey and Donna Rakestraw, Janie Patton, Jonathan Butler, Cindy Waldron, Chris Grisham, Christy Mahan, Jeff Cooper, Johnny Pettit, Danny McGee and Danny Ditto.
Hammers of Hope completes one project a month and will be in Houlka next month to replace a roof. Go to facebook.com/hammersofhopems to find out the date, It will also be published in the newspaper. The non profit was organized in 2014 to help those in need of a roof, floor, or handicapped ramp. The board includes Jeff and Kim Cooper, Johnny and Ginger Pettit, Randy and Belinda Young and Danny and Michelle McGee.
Through these past years the band of sometime carpenters and all the time witnesses have seen God marvelously supply time and time again. And it has built their faith. And it has built the faith of their children. And their children’s children. Take this past Saturday when the shingles were being counted, Jeff Cooper said “I think we will make it, but it will be close.” When the roof was finished at 2 p.m. there were five shingles left.
“God sends just the right amount of money every time,” Johnny Petit said. “People stop and make donations to us in the middle of the road sometimes when we are helping a homeowner.”
Randy Young nodded. “When we decided God was going to take care of money and people, He has been faithful.”
And through all this the gospel of Jesus is shared. “Our main verse is John 3:16,” said Kim Cooper, Jeff’s wife. “We started with one in Hebrews, but our focus is sharing the gospel. We are sinners. Jesus, God’s Son gave his life to forgive our sin. If we confess our sin to Him he will forgive us and we can start a brand new walk with Him. Just like we give that homeowner a brand new roof that gives them a new lease on life, Jesus gives us a brand new life. And just like the homeowner has to ask for the help, we have to ask Jesus and He is gracious and He will forgive.”
The core team of Hammers of Hope love being the hands and feet of Jesus as they nail shingles, dig holes and talk to folks, but their greatest joy is seeing others get the blessing they do when they come to help.
“Our greatest need is prayer,” Jeff said. “We covet the prayer warriors praying for us more than anything. If you want to volunteer, great! We can use you. If you want to give, great! That’s between you and the Lord. But our plea is that you cover us in prayer.”
And through the prayers of the saints and ringing of the Hammers of Hope, God is getting the glory for great things He is doing.