Are the cold temperatures that we have experienced in February giving you cabin fever? Hang in there, gardening season is around the corner. There are cool season choices that can give you an early start in the production of homegrown vegetables.
The Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Garden Tabloid” suggests the followingvegetables that can grow well in lower temperatures. The list includes recommended planting dates for Pontotoc County. The start date is the first recommended planting date. The end date is the latest recommended date to allow cool season plants to mature before the summer heat arrives.
Vegetable
Start Date
End Date
Vegetable
Start Date
End Date
Beets
March 3
April 5
Lettuce, leaf
Feb. 18
April 15
Broccoli (plants)
March 3
March 20
Mustard
March 3
April 20
Cabbage, Collards (plants)
March 3
April 1
Onions
Feb. 18
March 15
Carrots
Feb. 18
April 15
Peas English
Feb. 18
April 1
Cauliflower (plants)
March 3
March 20
Potatoes, Irish
Feb. 18
March 15
Chard, Swiss
March 3
April 15
Radishes
March 3
April 25
Kohlrabi
Feb. 18
April 15
Spinach
Feb. 18
March 15
Lettuce, head
Feb. 18
March 10
Turnips
March 3
April 20
Wet conditions can be an obstacle for cool season vegetable gardens. Excessive rain often delays disking, tilling, and planting. This problem can be avoided by starting a container garden. Containers including flowerpots and livestock feed tubs can be perfect options for shallow rooted cool season vegetables. Drilling several holes in the bottom of containers improves drainage allowing vegetables to flourish. If extremely cold weather arrives the containers can be moved to protected locations to ensure survival.
Container gardening also eliminates issues related to poor soil conditions. Most container gardeners should purchase their soil. The best products are light and airy and contain a high amount of organic material. The products should be labeled as potting soil or container soil. Look for a mixture peat moss, bark, coir fiber, vermiculite, perlite, and fertilizers.
Don’t let the cold February temperatures get you down. Make plans for a cool season garden to warm your heart with thoughts of delicious fresh vegetables.
