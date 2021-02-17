Today is all about chocolate! Making a cake from scratch is just as easy as a box cake mix, but there are times when there is no substitute. A cake mix is just like any other ingredient or it can be just the right addition to a recipe. Now that we are all on the same cake mix page, let’s talk a little more about a slice of chocolate perfection.
The first recipe is the “Ridiculous Chocolate Cake”. The texture of this chocolate cake is so soft…it has pudding in the mix, sour cream, and a whole load of chocolate chips. It’s the perfect little chocolate cake to take to any party or even whip up on a weeknight. You can bake it in a sheet pan, a layer cake, or a Bundt pan, just adjust your bake time accordingly. It is so chocolatey you can skip the frosting and dust it with a little powdered sugar.
The second recipe is a “Red Velvet Poke Cake”. It’s fast, easy, and it’s a poke cake so it’s automatically super soft and moist which is the only way to make a cake. Poke cakes get their name because after baking you poke holes in the cake and drizzle in sweetened condensed milk and sometimes caramel sauce. Any time a cake is infused with sweetened condensed milk, it’s going to be moist and tender and this one is. The tangy cream cheese frosting perfectly complements the red velvet flavor, as do the mini chocolate chips. This cake is perfect for holidays, parties, and special events.
Look for these easy chocolate cakes on the Pontotoc County Facebook page later this week. Remember if you try the recipe, send a picture, I would love to see your cooking success! If you have questions about any of the instructional videos on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page or about 4-H, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910.
RIDICULOUS CHOCOLATE CAKE
Ingredients:
For the Cake
1 (15.25 ounce) box chocolate cake mix
1 (3.9 ounce) box instant chocolate pudding
1 (16 ounce) container sour cream
3 eggs
1/3 cup vegetable oil
1/2 cup water
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
For the Frosting:
1/4 cup butter, room temperature
1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
2 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 cup heavy cream
Directions
For the Cake:
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Liberally grease a 10- inch Bundt pan with butter and lightly dust with flour. Set aside.
2. Combine all the cake ingredients. Mix on low for 30 seconds until combined and then on medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute. Stir in the chocolate chips and pour the batter into the prepared pan.
3. Bake for 55-60 minutes, until the cake is set. Allow the cake to cool in the pan for 10 minutes and then invert the pan onto a cake plate. Cool completely before frosting.
For the Frosting:
1. In the bowl of your stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on low speed beat the butter, cocoa powder, and powdered sugar until combined. Add in the vanilla and cream and beat on medium speed for 1-2 minutes until creamy, scraping the sides of the bowl as necessary.
2. Frost the top of the cake and garnish with more chocolate chips if desired.
RED VELVET POKE CAKE
Ingredients:
Red Velvet Cake
1 box red velvet cake mix (16.25-ounce)
1 can sweetened condensed milk
Cream Cheese Frosting
1-8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
2 1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar
1/2 tsp. vanilla flavoring
1/2 tsp. salt, or to taste
3/4 cup mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350F. Spray a 9×13-inch pan with cooking spray; set aside.
2. Make cake according to package directions (add ingredients listed on the box) and bake as directed for 25 to 28 minutes.
3. Remove cake from the oven when it’s done, allow it to cool for about 5 minutes, and then using the blunt end of a wooden spoon, poke holes over the surface of the cake, evenly spaced over the surface.
4. Slowly pour the sweetened condensed milk mixture over the holes, taking your time to evenly distribute it so that all the holes receive some.
5. Place cake in fridge to cool for at least 10 minutes while you make the frosting or before adding canned frosting, so it doesn’t melt.
6. Use a large bowl and handheld electric mixer. Add the cream cheese, butter, confectioners’ sugar, vanilla, salt, and beat on medium-high speed until fluffy. Add additional confectioners’ sugar if necessary, for consistency.
7. Turn frosting out onto cake and spread into a smooth, even, flat layer using a spatula or knife.
8. Evenly sprinkle with chocolate chips.
9. Refrigerate cake for at least 4 hours, or overnight, before serving.