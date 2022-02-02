Hutton

Hutton Taylor

 By David Helms Pontotoc Progress

I recently got to spend several days helping babysit my grandson Hutton, who celebrated his one year old birthday on January 23, 2022.

The past 12 months have zoomed by. It's amazing how much he has changed.

He is a blonde haired, blue eyed delight. I need to dye my hair blonde to match his.

Hutton is jabbering a lot and I'm trying to teach him to call me Putt Putt.

He'll probably end up calling me "Butt Butt." It could be worse.

He loves to have his picture taken.

Hutton has promised me that as soon as he learns to talk he'll teach me how to use my cell phone.

I tried explaining to him that it's important that he be right handed because I have about 15 putters and lots of other golf clubs that he can use anytime he wants.

He gave me a thumbs up!

We get along really great, mostly because a one year old and a 65-year-old have a lot in common.

We both love to eat about every three hours. And afterwards we love to take naps.

When I'm rocking him we have a contest to see which one of us falls asleep first. I think my snoring puts him to sleep.

We both love to play with the same toys. He has a little battery powered guitar that plays some great licks. Chuck Berry never had it so good.

I love to put building blocks together and he loves to take them apart after tipping them over.

Our favorite pastime is for him to hold something in his hand, look me in the eye and drop it on the floor.

It's my job to pick it up immediately and repeat the process. He never grows tired of that "Putt Putt fetch" game--never.

We both spill food on ourselves quite often. He has a bib and I need one.

We both have a hard time keeping up with both shoes. We both have trouble putting on our socks.

I must admit I'm a little jealous of him.

His hair always looks great and his clothes fit him really well.

Janet never loses patience with him, even when he just just grunts and points and cries.

Janet loves to feed him. And she always makes sure he has something to drink.

Gigi (Janet) washes his dirty dishes and his clothes. Wow!

I’m beginning to believe she loves him best. I don’t blame her.

Tom Brady may be the g.o.a.t. but Hutton is the c.o.a.t. (cutest of all time).

Just ask his Nutt Nutt. Happy belated birthday!

david.helms@djournal.com

