As I drove to West Point on my sisters birthday it was hard to imagine she was 38 years old. It seemed only yesterday she came into this world. She doesn’t get to come home on her birthday, so I went to her. Mama and daddy went during the day time and I went to spend the night.
Her children were excited at the chance to see me again and I was looking forward to spending time with just them for awhile. We all love to get together as a family, but sometimes it is nice just to get time with the four of them.
As I settled in Thursday I gave Amee her little stuffed baby duck I bought for her recently. She calls me Mama Ducky and I call her Baby Ducky, it is our favorite term of endearment between each other. I also gave her this daily bread promises. It is a loaf bread shaped piece of plastic and inside are small rectangle cards that have scriptures on them. Daddy and mama had one when the girls were little and I thought she would enjoy it. Her eyes lit up when I handed it to her. “I figure there are days when you need a little snack (of Scripture) to go on and this will help,” I said. She smiled and nodded her head.
I don’t understand how she does it all. She home schools her children and teaches Sunday school and sings in the choir and manages to keep her husband straight, some days.
She gave me this mug that says “Dear Santa it’s a LONG story” and it had three pair of socks in it! Socks are something I love!
Later we both laughed when her husband, Tony brought her in some new fuzzy socks and tossed them at her. “I just love socks,” she said. I laughed.
“Me too, but sometimes it seems I can never find any of them.” She nodded. I continued, “If a tornado ever hits my house folks to the northeast of me is going to get a shower of socks, that’s for sure.” WE melted into laughter.
I promised the kids we would do some kind of Christmas project and we decided before I went down that it would have Dickens ’A Christmas Carol’ theme.
I ran off some old prints of the Dickens classic in a small size so we could cut them out and and glued them on construction paper.
The next day we watched George C. Scott’s superb performance in the Christmas Classic and I had the children look close at each ghost and pay attention to what they looked like. I also ran off the description that Dickens gave of them from the book.
I told them to read pages carefully and we would make them. I was able to spend time with each child individually as we made the things to bring the story to life.
Little Levi and I made the chain that Jacob Marley drug while he was telling Scrooge he would be haunted. Then Wilson and I made the ghost of Christmas Past, while Amaris and I cut and put three green Christmas stockings together to make the Present; then Jacob and I made the specter of the future.
It was neat watching their eyes light up as they used their various talents putting the figures together.
It took us all day Friday to get them completed and it was well worth the time spent.
Saturday morning Levi and I finished putting the red yarn hangers on the little construction paper pictures to fill in the Christmas tree with the other parts of the story.
All too soon the noon hour struck and I had to get myself back to Pontotoc. But for a little while, I enjoyed my travels into Dickens’ land and helping to bring a Christmas Classic to life with my nieces and nephews.