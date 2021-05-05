Sunday will be a day set aside to celebrate Mother’s.
If you still have your mother count your blessings and take the time to celebrate all the things she has done for you over the years.
Although my mom passed some 16 years ago, the memory of her lives on.
I see her mannerisms in my sister. I look at Teresa sometimes and can see so much of the way mother would make gestures just like mother did. She even has that look that means to stop whatever you are doing and stop it now.
My great niece Haley or better known as Turtle in our family looks like mother. She has reminded me of mother since she was a toddler. She looks just like her.
I can see mother in family members, but the most important things I remember of my mother is not what I see in others, it is what she instilled in me that I remember the most.
She had a smile that would light up a room and she had a way to make you feel better about most anything that was going on in your life.
She was a glass half full person. She could get knocked down, but she didn’t just get back up, she jumped back up and she did not let any of us stay knocked down.
She instilled in all of us to be strong, trust God and to never give up.
One of the things that she said to me so often, that I can still hear her saying today was to never put yourself in a position that you can’t take care of yourself.
She made sure we understood that life can throw you some curve balls and to be ready for them.
Be ready to stand on your own two feet, take care of your family, love your family and keep them close.
She made sure she kept all of us close and we try to honor her by keeping all our family close. We gather as a family as often as we can and manage to get the whole clan together several times each year.
I hope she is proud of all of us and if she is, it is because we listened to a wise woman who loved us unconditionally and made sure we were cared for and loved.
I thank God for a wonderful mother.