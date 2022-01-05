Now that Christmas is behind us and 2021 has come to an end, most of us begin to reflect on the year and what we accomplished and what events happened in our lives.
In the past I have been very critical of myself on my accomplishments of the past year. I never felt like I accomplished everything that I set goals for at the beginning of the year, which is true.
Maybe I set too high expectations, but I don’t think you can set goals too high.
I set goals professionally and personally. Most people would call these New Years Resolutions, I prefer to call them goals.
Perhaps I am gaining wisdom and have come to realize, I will never achieve everything I set out at the beginning of the year. If I were achieving everything, I probably was not challenging myself enough, but I feel really good about this past year with all the challenges we all have faced.
No, I did not accomplish every goal that I set for myself at the beginning of 2021, but I did achieve many of them.
Those that I did not achieve, I will put back on my list for 2022 or revise them and try a different approach to hit that goal this year if it is really something I want to achieve.
Yes, I do write these goals down and refer to them throughout the year checking them off one by one.
Prioritize and re-prioritizing as the year goes on to help keep me on track.
I have made my list for 2022 and am excited to begin a new year.
As each year begins, it feels like a new beginning, a clean slate, a fresh start.
Each year I realize my goals change in the things I put a priority on. As I get older the things that used to be so important to me no longer are.
I am excited to being a new year, with new expectations.
I wish each of you a prosperous and Happy New Year!