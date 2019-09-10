As time has marched on since that bright September day in 2001 we as a people have tried to put that behind us as distant history. The students who will graduate from High School this May were babies. And now we believe we are “too grown” to think about that day. It’s all in the past. "Don’t show the pictures of the towers coming down, or people jumping for their lives, it’s too grisly," has been the mentality of late.
But never in our recent history has America ever joined together to greater patriotism and resolve. After that September morning flags were in scarce supply because everyone wanted one for the front of their home or to plant anywhere they could in the city. Red, White and Blue meant something. It meant we were a united people. Our colors don’t run as some said. America stood at the ready by nightfall to sharpen her talons and get the folks who took the life of our citizens who were just going to work on that day, who had no clue there lives would be snatched away.
But now we want to forget. The people who brought those towers down have not forgotten. They are simply patiently waiting. Just like they did after the attack on the towers the first time and the attack of the USS Cole. They are just waiting on us to argue amongst each other like a bunch of kids instead of being grownups and getting behind the leaders of this great nation.
They want us to forget that on September 11, 2001, the biggest act of terrorism ever on United States soil was committed when four jet planes were hijacked, then the men deliberately flew two of the planes into the New York World Trade Centre, one into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia; with the fourth plane directed at Washington DC, but its passengers bravely attempted to take back control and it crashed into a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
They want us to forget the shock and grief experienced in response to the attacks was shared throughout the world. They want us to forget those 2,977 souls lost in a barbaric way; but let's don't. Please, spend this day praying for the lives touched by that day. Remember the tragedy. Resolve to protect this land and your children and grandchildren.
In proclaiming Patriot Day on September 4, 2002, President George W. Bush said the following in part: “we remember and honor those who perished in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. We will not forget the events of that terrible morning nor will we forget how Americans responded in New York City, at the Pentagon, and in the skies over Pennsylvania -- with heroism and selflessness; with compassion and courage; and with prayer and hope.
“We will always remember our collective obligation to ensure that justice is done, that freedom prevails, and that the principles upon which our Nation was founded endure.
“We are a people dedicated to the triumph of freedom and democracy over evil and tyranny. The heroic stories of the first responders who gave their all to save others strengthened our resolve. “Americans also have fought back against terror by choosing to overcome evil with good. By loving their neighbors as they would like to be loved, countless citizens have answered the call to help others. They have contributed to relief efforts, improved homeland security in their communities, and volunteered their time to aid those in need.
“Those whom we lost last September 11 will forever hold a cherished place in our hearts and in the history of our Nation. …we remember their sacrifice; and we commit ourselves to honoring their memory by pursuing peace and justice in the world and security at home.”
So if you haven’t had your flag out this year, dust it off! Get it out and let’s paint the county red, white and blue!