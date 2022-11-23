scrabble happy tgiving 66007H.jpg

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at the Pontotoc Farmers Market! As you sit down this holiday in front of a plate piled high with good food, and you express thanks for family, good health and freedom, please remember to add a well-deserved thank you for every hardworking producer providing food not just on Thanksgiving, but all year long. Throughout the year, sometimes starting before dawn and finishing long after, our producers put in countless hours to supply our community, our country and the world with food and fiber. As the saying goes, there will be times you need a doctor and occasionally a lawyer, but every day, three times a day, you're gonna need a good farmer.



