Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at the Pontotoc Farmers Market! As you sit down this holiday in front of a plate piled high with good food, and you express thanks for family, good health and freedom, please remember to add a well-deserved thank you for every hardworking producer providing food not just on Thanksgiving, but all year long. Throughout the year, sometimes starting before dawn and finishing long after, our producers put in countless hours to supply our community, our country and the world with food and fiber. As the saying goes, there will be times you need a doctor and occasionally a lawyer, but every day, three times a day, you're gonna need a good farmer.
It is also our turn this time of year to thank our customers. This season, our local farmers' market doubled in size and last season, we doubled in size from the previous year! The growth in the market was a collective affair and could not have happened without our customers. Thank you! We are listening to your suggestions on how to continue this growth. Through the market's fall survey, our community expressed interest in opening a second day during the week. In 2023, not only will we be open each Saturday, May through October, we will also open on Wednesday afternoons during the height of the season.
Based on the survey, our customers want even more produce at the market. Our growers are listening and plan to increase production next year. If you are a local produce grower or ag producer or just have extra from your home garden, we invite you to join us and help increase the variety and volume of ag products at the market. There are no fees to sell produce and ag products at our market and our staff, along with MSU Extension, are here to help.
We also want to thank our community. Our market comes together through community partnerships and volunteers in order to accomplish huge amounts of work behind the scenes, working tirelessly to seek funds, enlist in various programs, build vendor relationships, navigate technical issues, marketing and physically setting up the market. Community partners such as MHV Hanging Grapes Club run our Welcome Table and keep records, Pontotoc County Chamber of Commerce provides financial backing and support of every kind, City of Pontotoc supports our infrastructure and maintenance, local businesses sponsor our health and wellness programs, MSU Extension provides informational booths and ag support, Ole Miss provides student volunteers and marketing through M Partners, the Daily Journal and Pontotoc Progress publishes our articles and runs our website, MississippiCare supports our Community Garden through grants and volunteers, and Pontotoc Food Pantry helps us distribute produce every week to deserving families.
We wish continued blessings to all of our farmers and producers throughout Mississippi Hill Country and beyond. To all, have a happy Thanksgiving and a peaceful and joyous holiday season!