I walked down the driveway under the azure blue sky and grinned at the falling leaves. Recently Jon cleared out the ditch to the west and it is now a dirt sidewalk. I saw little acorns dotting the gray clay with orange insides shining out. Already the squirrels have been playing in the fruit of the oak.
I traipsed to the end of the driveway and walked up the hill beside the white oak tree. Big brown acorns were shining out in the glossy shells while the little caps turned brown soonish faces to the sky.
I stopped and picked up several of them, promising myself I’d be back for more. When I got into the office I gave the girls one of the acorns and told them this was to remind them that there is an outside out there.
Have you been enjoying the outside? Are you thankful for it? Here recently God has been reminding me that in EVERYTHING I must give thanks. It is easy to give thanks for the good gifts we get from above, but giving thanks for everything is pretty tough.
I often say that November is Thanksgiving month and it begins next Tuesday. I’ll cut out my turkey and write my thanks on the feathers and glue them down as a reminder of the things that God puts in my life to make it worthwhile. And I’ll have feathers of remembrance for those things that were in the last years that made me smile.
Later in the day as I walked down the path on the eastern side of my front yard the leaves crunched merrily beneath my feet. My heart was heavy. I’d just learned that Judge Fred Wicker had died. He was such a sweet man. I loved to meet him and hug on him when I saw him in town or at the post office. He always had a smile and he always asked me “How is the boy doing. Where is he now?” He loved Jon and Jon loved him.
And once again I had to remind my self to be thankful for everything. Mr. Fred was at last with Jesus. But I was going to miss him terribly. His death came exactly two weeks after my pastors. It was tough. But I again heard God whisper, this moment is passing, so make sure you are thankful in it.
What are you thankful for? Is it the good? Is it the bad? Over these past two weeks I’ve heard Jon return thanks to God for our community. For food on our table. A roof over our heads. Clean clothes. A house we can call our own. Beds to sleep in. Minnie dog to bark at the things in the dark. Our cats that show us their sweet faces.
For my part, I have been grateful that God gives us His grace and strength to meet the days that challenge us. Once again my spirit has hummed the old hymn: Day by day and with each passing moment, strength I find to meet my trials here; Trusting in my Father’s wise bestowment, I’ve no cause for worry or for fear. He whose heart is kind beyond all measure, gives unto each day what He deems best, Lovingly, it’s part of pain and pleasure, mingling toil with peace and rest.
What hymn of peace to you need to hum and thank God for today? What other things do you need to thank him for? Here is a little something you can cut out and put on your refrigerator and list one thing you are thankful for each day. Happy Thanksgiving month!
