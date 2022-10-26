I thank God for.jpg

Here is you something to cut out and put on your fridge to keep up with your thanks this month.

I walked down the driveway under the azure blue sky and grinned at the falling leaves. Recently Jon cleared out the ditch to the west and it is now a dirt sidewalk. I saw little acorns dotting the gray clay with orange insides shining out. Already the squirrels have been playing in the fruit of the oak.

