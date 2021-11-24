Happy Thanksgiving!

Thanksgiving is my favorite Holiday of the year, until we get to Christmas and then that will be my favorite.
Thanksgiving is the Holiday I get to spend relaxing time with family. Like most families we have several traditions that are a must each year.
Like a lot of families, we have more than one gathering for Thanksgiving and more than one kind of meal and gathering. Typically, we have one that is the more simply and quite and the other is the large, entire family, with a few friends thrown in, for an all afternoon gathering.
I have often said, Thanksgiving is where I over do it on all fronts, too much food, too much football but I don’t think I can possibly have too much family or friends.
I think what I enjoy most about Thanksgiving is the entire Holiday is about family and thanks for the many blessings we have.
The abundance of blessings we enjoy cannot be ignored. No matter what your situation, there are an abundance of things to be thankful for.
We live in one of the greatest countries in the world, no matter what your political views. There is no place on earth any better than the USA and but by the Grace of God, we have the pleasure to live here.
We have jobs, food on our table, a home to keep us warm and comfortable and a community that is safe to raise our children and grandchildren.
We have illness and loss in our family, the same as everyone does, that is part of life, but we are blessed beyond measure to have access to health care to take care of ourselves and our loved ones.
I want to always be thankful for the many blessings I and my family have, for the many friends in my life and for the job I have and the opportunity I to serve our community through the pages of our newspaper.