Thanksgiving is my favorite Holiday of the year, until we get to Christmas and then that will be my favorite.
I think what I enjoy so much about Thanksgiving is the entire Holiday is about family and thanks for the many blessings we have.
We enjoy an abundance of blessings that cannot be ignored. No matter what your situation, there are an abundance of things to be thankful for.
We live in one of the greatest countries in the world, no matter what your political views. There is no place on earth any better than the USA and but by the Grace of God, we have the pleasure to live here.
We have jobs, food on our table, a home to keep us warm and comfortable and a community that is safe to raise our children and grandchildren.
We have illness and loss in our family, the same as everyone does, that is part of life, but we are blessed beyond measure to have access to health care to take care of ourselves and our loved ones.
I am thankful for my family that has grown this year with the birth of my Granddaughter and the birth of my great nephew. I hope Millie and Sammy Neal will enjoy their first Thanksgiving with our family.
I am thankful for my friends, community, church and church family as they have supported me through a trying year this year with a lot of changes.
I am thankful for the job I enjoy and have the opportunity to do work that benefits our community. This newspaper has been a blessing to me for some 28 years and I hope I am able to continue to serve here for many years to come.
As we gather with our families, I pray that everyone can find the many things in their lives to be thankful for.
This is a weekend of family, food and football.
Happy Thanksgiving.