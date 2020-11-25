In 2020, when so many people have suffered because of COVID-19, I hope Thanksgiving will have a greater meaning to families this year.
This is a year when many are not making the trip to see family or family members are not coming home for Thanksgiving.
Sometime I feel that Thanksgiving has been the overlooked holiday. We don’t overlook getting gathering and eating Turkey and all the trimmings, but we are in such a hurry to get to Christmas that we sometime don’t pause and take the time to really be thankful for all our blessings.
As difficult as 2020 has been we still have so much to be thankful for.
If you are thinking that can’t be true because of the loss of a loved one or a loss of job or your business has been hit hard or had to close, you have had a really bad year.
My Mom and Dad always told me that when things are really bad, first trust in Jesus to pull you through, that there is always a plan God and he will always get us through whatever trials we are going through.
The other thing they told me was when I am struggling, look around, someone is having more problems, struggling worse than I am. When you see that, get on your knees and thank God for the many many blessings you have.
I am Thankful this year for a family that I love and that loves me. I am Thankful that my family has been safe from the COVID virus. I am Thankful that I have a job I love that sustains the needs for my family. Most of all I am Thankful for my Lord and Savior and with him all things are possible.
I plan to enjoy my children and grandchildren on Thanksgiving Day and will be Thankful for them and their love.
My pray for you is that however you connect with your loved ones this Thanksgiving, you have a wonderful Thanksgiving and will be able to find the blessings you have received in this difficult year.
Happy Thanksgiving