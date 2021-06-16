Forget the camo, and the shotgun, or any hunting gear whatsoever; all Hannah Grace Nowlin needed to kill a big ole wild turkey were her bare hands.
“I just hunkered down behind a cedar tree, waited on it to walk by, and snatched it up,” said Nowlin, 13, who took the bird in her front yard in Algoma.
Yes, you read correctly. This 13 year-old girl killed a wild turkey with her bare hands. Wrung its neck, to be exact.
It was the second day of hunting season this year, March 16, and Nowlin’s father and brothers had gone out for some Mexican food, leaving the girl and her mother, Brittney, at home. Nowlin was playing in the yard while her mom was in the house. Then, it happened.
“I saw it walking toward me, so I thought for a second, then got behind the tree,” said Nowlin. The men in her family were avid outdoorsmen, so Nowlin knew it was turkey season, and she knew what a proud and fine thing it was to bag a bird. This was her chance, and she didn’t miss it.
Nowlin got real still and quiet. When the turkey got within arms’ reach, she pounced.
“I went right in for it, just grabbed and held on,” said Hannah.
The turkey didn’t appreciate being surprised, and didn’t go quietly, facts to which Nowlin’s mom, Brittney, an eye-witness to the rumble, can readily attest.
“I came out and saw Hannah slinging this big bird back and forth and thought, my goodness!” said Brittney, who hollered for her daughter to let the thing go, thinking it was a buzzard and knowing that any wild bird could be a formidable foe--talons and beaks and whatnot.
Hannah wasn’t letting go, though. No way. No how.
“It took about five or 10 minutes to kill it,” said Hannah. “I let up for a second, but didn’t want to give it a chance to catch its breath and run away, so I kept on until it quit fighting.”
When the dust settled and the battle was over, mom could hardly believe it.
“It was such a commotion and just--you know--happened so fast, and I just couldn’t believe what I had seen,” said Brittney.
Now, what to do with the carcass of the vanquished foe? Hannah’s father and brothers had to see it.
“I didn’t want to leave it outside, because dogs or other animals might carry it off,” said Hannah.
Mom was sure of one thing.
“She wasn’t bringing that thing in the house, like she wanted to,” said Brittney.
So, Hannah kept vigil over the dead bird in the yard for a long while until the guys came back.
“They got out with their mouths open and stood there gawking,” said Brittney. Nowlin’s father cut the inch-long spurs off the turkey for a keepsake, along with the nine-and-a-half-inch beard. The bird they gave to neighbors.
“The turkey fought pretty hard, and I popped my wrist, but it was worth it,” said Nowlin.
Nowlin also killed a deer on her very first trip hunting--with a rifle, not her bare hands. She did have her eyes closed though, she said laughing. That’s another tale for another time.