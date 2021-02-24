Pontotoc County livestock farmers are in the middle of calving and lambing season, and last week’s freakishly frigid weather was particularly hard on herds, according to a local expert.
“It had an effect upon livestock as well as upon barns and means of sheltering animals and providing food and water,” said Mississippi State Extension Agent James Shannon. Livestock farmers weren’t used to the freezing conditions and the ice added more work to an already strenuous job. Livestock eat hay to produce much-needed calories and stay warm, Shannon said.
“It meant putting out more hay and feed to help the animals deal with the cold, as well as busting ice on ponds and troughs to make sure livestock had water to drink,” said Shannon. “A lot of farmers have automatic watering systems, but in the weather we had the pipes might have frozen.” Even walking and driving through fields was a challenge for farmers with a sheet of icy precipitation on top of a dusting of snow, Shannon said. “Some barns caved in with the weight of ice on the roofs,” said Shannon.
Pontotoc County cattle farmers produce a lot of beef and dairy goods, and the county is also home to several sheep farms, including Rodney Akers’ farm in Thaxton, Mike Westmoreland’s sheep, and others, Shannon said.
“A couple of those farms have several hundred sheep,” said Shannon.
Birthing livestock is precarious under the best conditions, but in freezing weather the risk of injury or mortality increases.
“The calves and lambs are at their most vulnerable stage, so the freezing weather certainly was a concern,” said Shannon.
Calving and lambing season runs roughly from December until late spring.
Shannon wasn’t worried much about the sparse winter wheat Pontotoc County farmers planted in the fall.
“It stays dormant for a while, and develops root structures, and when the weather warms up it should grow,” said Shannon.
As of Friday, Shannon hadn’t been able to gauge the extent of any damage the freezing weather caused to livestock.
“I’m sure we had some losses, but our farmers always make the best of it,” Shannon said. “They had to work hard, that I do know.”