Pontotoc Park and Recreation officials said this week that the annual Harvest Walk through downtown Pontotoc will not be held this year because of coronavirus concerns and transportation issues.
Other than a couple of rain-outs, the Harvest Walk has been held for some 31 years straight. School children and those younger are treated to candy by downtown businesses during the event.
However, Pontotoc County Chamber/Main Street Director Ellen Russell said some candy events are planned for Halloween night (Oct. 31).
Russell said the chamber will be giving away popcorn on Halloween night at the large pavilion at First Choice Bank Gateway in downtown Pontotoc. Also, First Baptist Church will be handing out candy along the gateway walking track which runs along the perimeter of the gateway property.
“From 5 until 7 p.m. kids can come by and get some popcorn and some candy,” Russell invited. “And any businesses that want to join in and hand out candy on the walking track at the gateway are welcome to do so.”
Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that all trick-or-treating activities should be completed between 5 and 8 p.m. on Halloween night.
Pontotoc residents who will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters are asked to light up their front porch as a welcome sign.
“Because of the coronavirus concerns some residents may not be handing out candy, so parents need to be sure that their kids only go up to houses that have the front porch well lit,” Tutor said. “Don’t be knocking on doors that don’t have the lights on.”
“And on Halloween night, parents need to accompany their kids and only cross Oxford Street at the Montgomery Street/Oxford Street and North Main/Oxford Street intersections,” Tutor directed. “We will have police cars and officers at those two locations helping folks cross the street. “