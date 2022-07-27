Coach Wanda Hatcher of the Pontotoc City School District is the recipient of the 2022 Dave “Boo” Ferriss Award, given by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
The award, named for the Shaw, Mississippi native, as well as pitcher for the Boston Red Sox and, later, coach at Delta State University, who is revered as one of the state’s greatest sports figures, is given to those who exemplify Christian leadership.
Hatcher was the only person in the Magnolia State to receive the award this year, and she was presented with her trophy at the MAC (Mississippi Association of Coaches) clinic in Flowood, on July 14.
Hatcher said that receiving the award was unexpected, and she attributed any qualifications she had to her upbringing and the influence of those who demonstrated the love of Jesus in her life.
“I was raised in a Christian home, and going to church and living my faith is something I’ve just always done,” said Hatcher, a 1977 graduate of South Pontotoc High School. Since 2006, Hatcher has coached junior high girls’ basketball at Pontotoc. She started working in tandem with Coach Christy Murray, and later, assumed duties as head coach. Hatcher also teaches contemporary health, as well as nutrition and wellness, and assists with high school basketball and cross country.
Teachers and coaches aren’t allowed to evangelize in public schools, but Hatcher said that she isn’t much for talk, anyway.
“I’m no public speaker, that’s for sure, but I try to show the love of Christ in my actions,” said Hatcher. “I’m a behind-the-scenes person.”
Hatcher played basketball for Coach Robert Hooker, for whom the gym at South Pontotoc is named, and she said that he, among several others, was an important influence on her, both in faith and athletics.
“I’ve been so fortunate to play under coaches who strongly demonstrated their Christian faith, as well as alongside teammates who did the same, and who taught me a lot about sportsmanship and values,” said Hatcher.
Hatcher went on to play at Ole Miss, first under Coach Lin Dunn, who, in 2012 won a WNBA title as head coach of the Indiana Storm, then, under legendary Coach Van Chancellor. Both coaches had a tremendous impact on how she approaches athletics, Hatcher said.
“The way these coaches handled themselves, and the integrity and values they demonstrated meant a lot to me,” said Hatcher.
Hatcher’s teammates at the University of Mississippi included Peggie Gillom Granderson, former head coach of the Texas A&M women’s basketball team and current chaplain at Ole Miss, Carol Ross, who coached both the University of Florida and Ole Miss’s women’s basketball teams, and was named WNBA Coach of the Year in 2012 while with the L.A. Sparks, Glenda Springfield Scott, who, at one time, held the record for most assists by a Lady Rebel, with 526, and Jeanie Loyd Dale, an Aberdeen native and later a star at ICC and in the WBL.
Pontotoc Athletic Director Phil Webb said that Hatcher personifies the best qualities educators hope to instill in their students.
“Coach Hatcher is a phenomenal coach and, more importantly, a phenomenal person,” said Webb, adding that he had long admired Coach Dave “Boo” Ferriss and that Hatcher encapsulated the characteristics for which the Mississippi sports icon was famous. “Coach Hatcher is a special gift that we have in the Pontotoc City School District,” said Webb, “and for her to be associated with such a legendary coach is very fitting.”
Hatcher worked for years alongside Coach Bill Russell, now at South Pontotoc, and said that he set a high standard and a fine example. Russell, in turn, had high praise for Hatcher.
“She was a big influence on my career,” said Russell, adding that Hatcher did an excellent job of preparing girls at the junior high level to move up to varsity.
“Players that she coached were ready when they entered our high school program,” said Russell. “She was one of the main reasons I had success at Pontotoc, and I believe she’s one of the main reasons Coach Heard continues to have success as well.”
Russell said that, beyond her athletic prowess, Hatcher had an innate gift for leadership.
“The kids respected her, and they played hard for her, and she’s had plenty of chances to move on and take head coaching jobs elsewhere, but she’s tremendously loyal and loves where she’s at and what she does," said Russell. "I can't say enough good things about Coach Hatcher."
Pontotoc girls’ current head coach, Kyle Heard, said Hatcher is irreplaceable.
“Nobody has an easier job than me, with Coach Hatcher around,” said Heard. With Hatcher by his side, Heard led the Lady Warriors to a 4A state championship in 2020. “She does everything with a smile, and the best attitude,” Heard added. “She sets a wonderful example for the athletes, as well as for myself, and even for my daughters. I’m constantly learning from her how I can do things better.”
Hatcher also worked closely with Pontotoc cross-country coach, Mike Bain, who won 50 state titles in his storied career.
“I don’t think I could have coached as long as I did without her,” said Bain, who retired last year after 44 years skippering the cross-country team. “I counted on her so much, and she was much more than an assistant coach. She always knew what I needed without my asking, and she did it. She expects a lot from herself, and from the athletes, both in the way they compete and in their attitude about the team.”
Pontotoc senior Sadie Stegall is a three-sport standout, and said that Hatcher’s sincerity and commitment rubs off on her players.
“Coach Hatcher has been a light in my life,” said Stegall, who played junior varsity basketball under Hatcher. “She always has a smile on her face. She’s a wonderful person to be around and really demonstrates what a Christian should be.”
Molly Sansing is another of Hatcher’s blue-chip prodigies, and said the coach is an inspiration.
“I love Coach Hatcher,” said Sansing. “She’s always given us solid instruction and has set a great example.”
Ella Hill plays basketball and softball, and is a cheerleader, and she has known Hatcher for years.
"Coach Hatcher is the perfect mix of sympathy and sternness," said Hill. "She is the kind of person I wish to be when I'm older. I would love to be half as good of a person as her when I’m older. I love her so much and no one deserves this award more than her. Christ shines through her like no other."
Hatcher and her husband of 35 years, Lee, have two children. Their son, Luke, is a coach and teacher at Corinth, and their daughter, Marlee, played basketball at ICC, Ole Miss, and Blue Mountain College, and is currently studying optometry at UAB.
Hatcher has a longstanding affiliation with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and said that guests sometimes share their faith testimony prior to junior high games. She said that her legacy in sports and education boils down to a simple message.
“I hope that the athletes and students I’ve coached and taught saw something in me that they wanted, maybe saw a person they wanted to be like,” said Hatcher. “I hope they saw in me the love of Jesus, and saw a coach that loved them, and wanted them to succeed and to live a happy, healthy life, and to live for God.”
