The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) recently announced the winners of its fourth annual High School Coach of the Year awards for cross country.
Among the winners was Pontotoc native Luke Hatcher, who who named Boys Coach of the Year for the state of Mississippi. Hatcher is in first year at Corinth High School as Head Boys Cross Country Coach, and he led the Warriors to the 4A state championship last November.
Hatcher is a former cross country standout at Pontotoc High, where he was a four-time All-State runner and member of three state championship teams.
"It was any absolute honor to be given this award," Hatcher said. "I think it speaks more volumes to the program we have and the kids we have here at Corinth. My ability as a Coach to mentor these student athletes and give them knowledge not only about running but about life is made so much easier because of the kind of running program we have, the type of parents each of these kids have, and even the school itself helping me at every turn to get things sorted out so we can go compete every Saturday.
"My faith is huge to me and I truly believe that God sent me here for a reason. So I want to thank God and his many blessings in my life. I want to thank my family and their continued support in my life. My mother and my dad and my sister have been such huge impacts in my life. I want to thank some coaches that have poured into my life- coach Mike Bain, coach Nathan Hall, coach Charles Covington, coach Scott Brown. Each of them have went out of their way to teach me and mentor me in some way.
"I also want to thank the athletes I coach. They give me their absolute best every day and they push each other. Without that team support and love for each other, what we accomplished this year would not have happened. They are a true "family" and it is amazing to be apart of. I also want to thank our administration for the opportunity to coach here, people like Dr. Childress our Superintendent and David Robbins our Athletic Director have given me a lot of support and advice along the way as my first year as a head coach. Also would like to thank Ms. Gale Greenin and the work she does, as well as Principal Barnett. This was most definitely an award won by a community. I'm just lucky and blessed to be the one recognized for it. The glory goes to God and the thanks goes to everyone that has helped make this happen."