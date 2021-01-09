When I was growing up my Mother always made black-eyed peas for the new year. Hopefully by now you have had a helping of black-eyed peas for luck for 2021. A true southerner would never dream of beginning a new year without it. This year we need all the luck we can get. So, try a heaping bowl of Hoppin’ John and add it to your list of family recipes.
What is Hoppin’ John? Its black-eyed peas simmered to creamy with rice in a savory broth to insure the finest form of good luck!
There is nothing better to serve with the Hoppin’ John than cornbread. You could make traditional corn bread or add some fried cornbread. I remember my Grandmother making these corn cakes when I was young. The first time I watched her make them I thought she was making pancakes. Instead of adding flour to her mixture, she added cornmeal. I was confused but she said I could put syrup or molasses on them if I wanted or just butter. They were delicious! If you haven’t tried these give them a chance, they could become one of your family’s favorites!
For extra luck for the new year, try this recipe for tonight. Add the fried cornbread for a delicious meal you will want to cook throughout the year. Remember if you try the recipe, send a picture, I would love to see your cooking success! I hope we can meet and cook together soon! If you have questions about any of the instructional videos for these recipes that are being posted on the Pontotoc County 4H Facebook page or about 4-H and would like to be added to the upcoming ZOOM meetings, just call Jane Chamblee your 4-H Agent at 662-489-3910.
HOPPIN’ JOHN
Ingredients:
2 medium celery stalks
½ large red bell pepper
1 medium onion
2 cloves garlic
1 (6-ounce) slice smoked, lean, ham
1 (15-ounce) can black-eyed peas
1 Tablespoon canola oil
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1½-3½ cups low-sodium chicken broth*
2 cups instant brown rice
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, or to taste
Pinch salt
Pinch ground black pepper
*The amount of broth needed will vary depending on the type of instant rice you use. Check your package to find out how much you need.
Optional Ingredients: Hot sauce, to taste
Directions:
1. Rinse and dice celery and bell pepper. Peel, rinse, and dice onion. Peel and mince garlic.
2. Dice ham.
3. In a colander, rinse and drain black-eyed peas.
4. In large pot over medium heat, heat oil. Add celery, bell pepper, onion, garlic, and thyme. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened, 5-7 minutes.
5. Add broth to pot. Bring to a boil. Add rice. Reduce heat to simmer. Cover and cook for 10 minutes.
6. Stir in ham, black-eyed peas, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Simmer, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand 5 minutes before serving. Serve with hot sauce, if desired.
NOTES:
· At the deli counter, ask for 1-2 thick slices of lower-sodium ham for this recipe. Or, look for a thick piece of prepackaged ham in the meat section. In a pinch, use pre-sliced deli ham.
· For a twist, try using quick-cooking barley instead of instant brown rice. Adjust liquid and cooking time according to package directions.
SOUTHERN FRIED CORNBREAD
Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups self-rising cornmeal
2/3 cup buttermilk, or you can use regular milk
1 egg
1/2 tsp. salt
2/3 cup of oil, (I use canola oil)
Directions:
1. Mix cornmeal, milk, egg and salt together.
2. Drop by spoonful into hot oil.
3. Brown on one side then turn and fry until golden brown on both sides.
4. Serve with butter.
Some people eat these like pancakes with syrup.
They are good with any meal and great with collard greens! Enjoy!