In 4-H, you can visit new places, learn new stuff, do new things, make new friends, even become a new you! You can be part of a club that meets every week or every month. You can be part of a program at your school. You can do fun stuff that your whole family can be part of. You can work with other kids and adults on service projects that make life better for your community. You will get to know kids of all ages, from all backgrounds, even from different places in Mississippi. But most of all, you’ll make friends and have loads of fun!
You can choose from cool subjects like photography, robotics, raising animals, cooking and grilling, wildlife–and lots, lots more! You will learn with older kids and adults who really care about you.
Here are a few facts to help you get started:
- To be a member of 4-H, you must be officially 5 years old. Kids ages 5-7 are called Cloverbuds, and they focus on exploring all that 4-H has to offer. Typically, their activities are restricted to the county, and they do not compete in any contests. You can be in 4-H until you’re 18/19.
- You can be a member in only one county and one state at a time. You are welcome to travel to other places to participate in activities with other clubs, but your membership must stay in one county/state.
- What exactly is a project? The 4-H slogan is “Learn by doing,” and 4-H itself is an informal educational organization. So, while 4-H is a lot of fun, a “4-H project” has a specific meaning: work done with animals, crops/plants, articles made, or some other definite enterprise undertaken by the member. Your local agent can tell you more about the types of projects going on by 4-H’ers in your area. But you can expect enthusiasm, goal setting, hands-on activities, record-keeping, field trips and guest speakers!
- What is a 4-H club, and why do they all seem different? Typically, you will find general interest clubs and special interest clubs. A general interest club may meet together, take field trips together, and have a club project, but the members are all pursuing different individual projects. For example, in one general interest club, after their general meeting, they break up into smaller groups for robotics, wildlife habitat judging, sewing, and Cloverbuds. A special interest club is one in which all of the members in the club are interested in the same project, such as horses, livestock, or shooting sports. All of their activities revolve around that primary topic of interest.
- 4-H does not charge membership dues, does not require members to wear uniforms, and relies on volunteers to make the clubs successful.
Start 4-H today and have fun, make friends, and learn by doing. Just give your 4-H agent, Jane Chamblee a call at 489-3910. There’s a place for you in 4-H!