One of the greatest joys of my childhood was visiting Aunt Shirley Middleton in Memphis. She had this closet in her hall that had board games on the shelf. My sister Cindy and I spent hours playing Clue. It was a game that was owned by Parker Brothers at the time. Today it is owned by Hasbro. I did some research on that game and found out this little tidbit.
Cluedo, known as Clue in North America, is a murder mystery game for three to six players that was devised in 1943 by British board game designer Anthony E. Pratt. His wife designed the board and he figured out the details of the game. World War II delayed its manufacture because of material shortages. The game was first manufactured by Waddingtons in the United Kingdom in 1949. Parker Brothers acquired the U.S. rights in 1949 and Hasbro bought Parker Brothers in 1991.
Now my sister figured out how we could play the board game with the third hand being a ‘dummy’ hand and if we needed to know a clue we would delve into the dummy envelop. If you don’t know the premise of it, the players have found Mr. Boddy dead in one of the rooms in the mansion. There are a list suspects and weapons and rooms and you have to figure out who killed him, where and with what. It was great fun! It really made you think and figure out where, who and with what by process of elimination. It has been updated several times and is still for sale today. Check it out as a Christmas present.
Well I said all that to say this. If you enjoy figuring out whodunnit, make sure you come to the Main this week end and figure out who murdered the professor in the House of Horrors.
There is nothing spooky here, well except for the fact that the professor has died. But the House of Horrors is a museum filled with Egyptain artifacts.
Folks from across the area have been working hard on lines and blocking and sets and makeup to bring you this live action clue game. Now you will have a head start on the figuring, because as the play progresses you already know where it happened and how just finding out who will be a puzzle because there are a multitude of suspects.
I went to take a picture of the cast for the upcoming production and I hung around to see part of the first act. I have been helping Jonathan with his lines on a limited basis because I don’t want to know the end. I want to be just as surprised as you.
But I was able to ask some questions of the suspects and it was great fun. I think I’m ready for my sheriff’s badge now. Somebody call Leo Mask and tell him that. Just make sure you hold the phone away from your ear so it won’t get blasted with laugher.
Anyway, the live action clue game will keep you intrigued and wondering, and it is a great way to start the month of October. So make sure you drop by the theater Friday night, Saturday afternoon, Saturday night or Sunday afternoon for some mystery and mayhem at the museum.
Check out the cast names and faces on the back page of this section of the paper. There is a $10 charge for admission, but you will get your money’s worth!