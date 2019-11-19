I have been witnessing God at work these past weeks as people have stepped up to get a shoebox to fill for Operation Christmas Child.
I’ve been working on my own boxes. One day I was filling a box for a little boy. “What does he need?” I questioningly asked God.
And he whispered back, “A blanket.” Ooooookay I thought as I started on my shopping trek. God directed me to this little hooded blanket. It has dinosaurs all over it. I was elated!
At another place I found some little golden sandal shoes for a little girl.
There is no greater joy than packing one of these little shoeboxes. It connects you to the person on the other side of the world that is receiving it.
This past summer when we had kids camp, the mission aspect of the camp was in Africa. Most of our boxes go to Africa. The children from church saw first hand the living conditions of children half way across the world. They live in dirt floor houses. They wash dishes in an open pot outside. The dishes are little tin and plastic mis-matched, what ever they can find type eating utensils.
The boys and girls go to school and sit on benches, some sit on rocks. There are a shortage of teachers in some schools so the children listen to a radio to get their lessons. They have to tend to the livestock if they are fortunate enough to have a few goats or a cow or two.
None of them walked less than a mile to school. One girl has to take a boat and spend the week in a dormitory at school than go back home for the weekend. The boat is a dugout canoe and crocodiles are simply everywhere. The dangers are real, and yet she faces them to get an education.
The shoeboxes than are packed and sent to places like this offer hope and comfort and joy to these children. A gospel tract written in their own language is handed out with each box, because the mission is to let these children know that someone cares enough for them to give them a present, usually the first present they have ever received in their life.
This softens their heart to realize that someone they don’t know loves them because of Jesus. And they are presented with the gospel. Whole families are in God’s kingdom because of one little box. Churches have been planted because of a box.
The follow up after the box is done by the churches and the children are enrolled in a 12 week course called the Greatest Journey where they learn who Jesus is and how to share Him with others.
But the first step comes from us. You choose the age group of boy or girl that you want to pack for which includes ages 2-4; 5-9; and 10-14. Get an empty shoe box. Pray over it. Pack it. Carry it to West Heights. Here are some things that MUST go into the box. Prayer. Soap and a wash cloth. Toothbrush. Pens or pencils and pencil sharpeners. Composition book. Comb or brush.
After you put the school and hygiene essentials the sky is the limit, as long as it fits in the box.
Here are some things you CANNOT put in the box. Knives, play army men, play money, plastic guns of any kind, toothpaste, no candy hard or soft.
Boxes may be available at West Heights, a few are here at the Progress. If the green boxes are gone, get you a shoe box or purchase one of the $1.96 ones at Wall Mart. They are sturdier than the cheaper ones. Decide if you want to pack a box for a You have until this Sunday to turn them in. Drop off locations are at West Heights and Ecru Baptist Church. There will be rubber bands and labels at the drop off location so you can mark what age group and whether it is for a boy or girl.
You may drop off shoe boxes Wednesday-Friday hours at West Heights are from 10 a.m. until noon. Saturday, you may drop off from 9 a.m. until noon. Sunday’s hours are different from years past so please take note! Also note that this is Christmas Open House Sunday. The hours of operation will be from 12 noon until 3 p.m. So if you are bringing boxes on Sunday, you don’t have to wait until 2 like in years past, you can bring them immediately from your church services.
Ecru Baptist Church will also be a drop off point with mostly night time hours for you to carry your boxes. Wednesday the hours are 9-11 a.m.; Thursday the hours are 4-6 p.m.; Friday the hours are 5-7 p.m.; Saturday you may come between 8 am.-noon and Sunday 2-4 p.m.