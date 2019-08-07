Having a bad day? Don’t despair, there may well be someone else who’s having a worse bad day than you.
Don’t think so? Just keep reading.
For instance I saw a picture of a woman at an emergency room who was having a bad day. Believe it or not a porcupine fell out of a tree and landed on her head, impaling several hundred quills in her scalp. FYI, porcupines have about 30,000 quills on their back.
The worst part is I’m told quills go in easier than they’re extracted. Yowww!
Here’s one I can relate to because every morning I have trouble getting out the door with all my stuff.
Well a woman was leaving her home and the key lanyard around her neck caught on the door knob. A second before the door locked tight her keys swung inside the door and boom, she was locked out of her house. Her dog answered the phone, but he couldn’t quite turn the door knob.
I also saw a photo of a hatchback car that had just had a collision with another vehicle. There was some fender damage to the hatchback vehicle but guess what?
The biggest damage was to the car’s interior. The car was hauling two five gallon buckets of yellow paint and the collision knocked the lids off both buckets of paint and one overturned. Even two rolls of Bounty paper towels couldn’t clean it all up.
As I’ve said many times no good deed goes unpunished. Some friends bought a surprise birthday cake for a friend. But while she was trying to blow out the candles she caught her hair on fire! No kidding.
“Happy birthday to you, happy birthday to you, happy birthday dear friend, we love your shorter hair-do!”
What’s that ole saying about left brain/right brain? Did you ever walk into the bedroom with a full Yeti cup in one hand and the tv remote in the other? But did you toss the Yeti cup on the bed and take a drink out of the remote? And then you blamed it on the dog?
I also saw a picture where a large sign hanging outside a business had fallen on top of the business owner’s car. The sign read "Psychic/Palm Reader.”
Hey man, who has time to read their own hand every morning.
There was another instance of “no good deed goes unpunished.” A husband had mounted their new 60-inch television to the fire place mantle and just as his wife came in the room to admire his handiwork the mantle fell off the wall, smashing the television.
“Honey, that was a great supper! Wanna watch…..never mind.”
Then I saw a photo of a teenager who had gotten her head stuck between two metal columns which framed a wall just inside a laundry mat. Firemen were on the scene trying to remedy the situation. Some kids will do anything to keep from helping with the laundry.
Then there was an elderly woman who made a big splash in the newspaper at a Springfield, Massachusetts home.
According to a news account, around 9:30 a.m. a 91-year-old woman lost control of her 2003 Mercuy Sable car while backing up on Weymouth Street.
Firefighters said the woman backed her car across the street between two houses, through bushes and a wooden fence and eventually ended up in a neighbor’s swimming pool.
The woman, who was not seriously injured, told firemen that her airbag “floatie” inflated, saving her life.
There was also a driver in Lutz, Florida, who got a little wet last week when he drove his Dodge Nitro into a backyard swimming pool.
Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Dept. officials said the driver tried to avoid another car and mixed up the gas and brake pedals, knocking down a street sign, smashing through a defenseless fence and ultimately plunging into somebody’s pool.
No injuries occurred and hey listen mistakes happen. Who doesn’t confuse the go pedal with the whoa pedal.
But the real kicker to that story is the accident occurred at the corner of Blind Pond Avenue and Blessed Place. You can’t make that up my friend.
But my award for “baddest day of the week” goes to a Springfield, Massachusetts man who managed to burn down his above ground pool.
Springfield firefighters had to use foam to extinguish a fire in an above-ground swimming pool in the man’s back yard.
Fire officials said the man was trying to burn sticks and leaves in a fire pit and used gasoline to light the fire. The fire flashed back and caught his gas can on fire.
The man threw the burning gas can into the nearby above-ground pool. The flaming gas then spread across the top of the water in the half filled pool, creating a liquid fire, firemen said.
Thankfully a nearby she-shed was not damaged. The man’s wife could not be reached for comment.