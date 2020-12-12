When we think about lifestyle factors that contribute to our health, we most often think about preventive health screening, healthy eating, and physical activity. But did you know that owning a pet can have a positive impact on your health and well-being? The National Pet Owners Survey found that 68% of US households have a pet, with the most common family pet being a dog. According to the American Kennel Club, owning a dog has ten science-based benefits.
- Provide companionship and ease loneliness. A national survey of pet owners and non-pet owners by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute found that pets reduce loneliness and feelings of social isolation.
- Help you live longer. A meta-analysis (a systematic review of data from multiple scientific studies on the same topic) of studies published between 1950 and 2019 was conducted to evaluate the association of dog ownership with all-cause mortality. The authors of this study found dog ownership is associated with a 24% lower risk of death from all causes as compared to non-ownership. Furthermore, there was a 31% risk reduction for cardiovascular death compared to non-ownership. The authors concluded that the significant reduction in risk for cardiovascular death could be associated with lower blood pressure and stress levels along with improved lipid profiles of dog owners.
- Lower your stress level. As little as ten minutes petting a dog can lower blood pressure, heart rate, and slow breathing rate. Studies also found that participants also had lower levels of cortisol, a stress hormone.
- Help us cope with crisis. A study by the College of Veterinary Medicine at Purdue University found that dogs can help us recover from a crisis both physiologically and psychologically. Veterans with a service dog were found to have significantly fewer symptoms of post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
- Encourage owners to be more physically active. Studies have shown that dog owners spend about 300 minutes each week walking as compared to an average of about 100 minutes per week walking for non-dog owners.
- Make you more likable and attractive to others. Several studies found that men were more likely to get a woman’s phone number if they had a dog with them. In the virtual world, both men and women are more likely to click on a profile that includes a picture of a dog.
- Make us more sociable. Dogs can be a conversation starter when meeting strangers and making new friends.
- Easy to love. A puppy’s facial features are thought to trigger a mental association with the facial features of babies. Babies have a relatively large head compared to the size of their body which contributes to their “cuteness”. Puppies and dogs have facial proportions similar to infants, which helps draw us to them.
- Make us happy. A Japanese study found that staring into your dog’s eyes raises levels of oxytocin, a hormone that makes us feel good and feel happier.
- Help seniors maintain cognitive function. Studies have found that pet therapy can help maintain or improve cognitive function and decrease agitated behavior associated with dementia in the elderly. The American Kennel Society put it this way, people may think they are taking care of a pet and may not realize the pet is taking care of them.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) concurs that science-based studies show health benefits of pet ownership such as decreased blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels, improved mental well-being as well as increased opportunity for exercise and outdoor activities. However, the CDC also offers some caution and factors to consider before becoming a pet owner. Considerations include how large the pet will become when full grown, how much it will cost for everyday feeding and veterinary care, time needed to care for and clean up after the pet, pet restrictions of rental agreements, and other people who will be around the pet who might have allergies or weakened immune systems. Pregnant women should exercise caution handling cats, especially cat litter. Cats can carry the toxoplasma gondii parasite that causes toxoplasmosis. Toxoplasmosis can cause flu-like symptoms in some people and can cause birth defects in unborn children. Pregnant women should also avoid contact with pet rodents since they can carry the lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus, which can cause birth defects. Ticks on pets can transfer diseases such as Lyme disease or Rocky Mountain Spotted fever to humans.
The CDC recognizes that pet care can help children learn compassion and responsibility, but also stresses that young children should be supervised when around pets, especially farm animals. The CDC also stresses the importance of washing your hands after feeding, handling, or cleaning up after your pet. Adults should help children wash their hands after handling pets and before eating and drinking. Soap and warm running water are best for hand washing. However, a hand sanitizer can be used until water and soap are available. The CDC recommends keeping pets and pet supplies out of the kitchen, and never clean pet bowls and supplies in areas where food is prepared.
The key take-away is that pet ownership is associated with improvements in health, particularly the key indicators of cardiovascular health such as blood lipids, stress, and blood pressure. Note that association is not the same as cause and effect and more randomized clinical studies are needed. However, the evidence of the benefits of pet ownership is substantial enough that the American Heart Association issued a statement in 2013 that pet ownership, particularly dog ownership, “is probably associated with decreased CVD [cardiovascular disease] risk” and “may have some causal role in reducing CVD risk”. Pet owners should remember that the CDC stresses good hygiene to avoid contaminating food and other surfaces with germs from pets. Pets can improve our health and add much enjoyment to our lives. An investment of time, money, and regular veterinary care are essential to pet health. Before adopting a pet, carefully consider the type of pet best suited for you or your loved one.
Read more at: akc.org;cdc.gov/healthypets; ahajournals.org. Other reference, Levine, G. N., et al (2013). Pet Ownership and Cardiovascular Risk: A Scientific Statement from the American Heart Association. Circulation, 127 (23), 2353-2363.