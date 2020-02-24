5 After that, He poured water into a basin and began to wash the disciples’ feet, and to wipe them with the towel with which He was girded …
14 If I then, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also ought to wash one another’s feet. 17 If you know these things, blessed are you if you do them. John 13:5, 14 and 17 NKJV
I grinned as I watched Mr. Joe Phil Whitten roll around the Agri-Center in his motorized wheel chair on the last night of the fair last year.
I thought about how many steps that man had made over those fair grounds through the years; and I was thrilled that he was honored for his years of service during the Saturday night festivities that hot August night.
When I learned of his Home going last week, I couldn’t help but think of this friend of mine that I have known since before he married his dear wife, Betty.
He was a few years older than I, but there was a group of us “kids” that hung together at Community Bible Church who ranged in age from 12 to 22 or so. We enjoyed the warm fellowship and comradery at the home of Ms. Luna Phillips, who was Mary Faith Phillips mama. We all called her Grandma Phillips because she was the oldest member of our church and she invited all of us to her house for Sunday evening fellowship over her famous tea cakes and spiced tea.
Joe was the quiet one amongst us. Always listening and ever smiling at the conversation. He taught me a lot just by watching him. And through that, he washed my feet.
Since I came to work at the Progress office 30 years ago, I have had more opportunities to cross paths with this great man, because he worked at the Pontotoc Electric Power Association across the street.
Sometimes I’d run into him in the afternoon, while he was going out to check on something as I was coming in from a story or a photo. He was never in a hurry. He always had time to chat.
“How is your family doing?” he would often ask. And we would share a few moments together and if there was a prayer request he’d assure me that he would pray. And I knew he would, for he was a man of his word. And he washed my family’s feet.
Perhaps the greatest influence he has had in this community is through the fair. I watched him as he worked tirelessly that week, knowing it was simply the culmination of months of planning and talking and contacting.
When Jon was young Mr. Joe would often give him a handful of tickets so he could ride the rides at the fair, he would just quietly them to me and say "Give these to Jon so he can have fun." When Jon was a teenager he often worked tirelessly the week of the fair helping to set up tables and push sheep and cows through the pens, because he looked up to Mr. Joe. And my dear friend often would ask “How’s Jon?” even after he finished high school and went to college. He helped build Jon into a better man, because he washed Jon’s feet.
“We want to do something different at the fair this year,” Mr. Joe told me one day. “We want folks to bring canned goods to give to the food pantry. Can you get it in the newspaper?” I was elated. “Of course I can!” I shot back. “That is exciting!” He just flashed his wide grin and said he’d see me later. And during the fair when the canned goods were taken, he asked if I’d take a picture “so the folks will know how much we collected.” And we washed the community’s feet.
He confided in me one day that he felt the crowning point of his life was when he was able to establish the family night at the fair on Wednesday nights. He wanted very much to be able to share the love of Jesus in a public and visible way, but made sure that the pastors were the ones who did it. He wanted their blessing. “That is the best thing we’ve ever done here,” he said. He stopped and raised his hand up shoulder high in a brief praise to God. “People have come to Christ through it.” He smiled like a cherub. And he washed the feet of those who needed Jesus.
When I went to see Joe’s dear family the first thing Betty asked me when I hugged her neck during his celebration visitation was, “Did you get your Christmas card? I didn’t know your address so I sent it to the Progress. Joe insisted that I send one to you and Jon.” I assured her I did and smiled through the gathering tears. His last Christmas he wanted to make sure he washed our feet.
As his dear pastor Brother Ken Hester shared the life and love of Mr. Joe for people, he made sure he presented the gospel because Mr. Joe would want everyone to hear about Jesus. He picked up his phone and read the last text he got from Mr. Joe. “He said ‘Good sermon, pastor.’” And some few hours after that text Mr. Joe went home to be with Jesus. But in his final goodbye, he washed his earthly shepherd's feet.
That was his way, quietly washing other people’s feet like his Master did that night centuries ago. He left a legacy to follow and I will forever be grateful that God allowed me to bask in his friendship and love.