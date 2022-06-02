(Hutton in bed)

(hutton in bed)

I woke up early Monday morning because I had to write my column. But I had company—sweet company.

(Hutton eating breakfast)

Then we had to eat breakfast. Vanilla yogurt— over easy!

(Hutton with the airplane)

Then I had to drop a fella off at the airport.

(Hutton swinging)

Then “things got to swanging.” Push, push.

Then he was gone and it was too quiet to write. Better luck next week.

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus