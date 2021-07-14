There will be a health fair at the pavilion located at the First Choice Gateway on the Tanglefoot trail in Pontotoc, Saturday, July 24, from 9 a.m. until 12 noon.
This event is sponsored by Mississippi Care Primary Health Care Clinic. Karen Allison, the community development coordinator for the clinic said folks should take advantage of this clinic.
“This is a big event for the community,” she said. There will be a lot of free screenings, a lot of health and wellness services including a free covid vaccine.”
The tests that will be available will be a cardiovascular health screenings: Blood sugar levels, lipid panel (cholesterol, triglycerides), HvA1c, blood pressure and BMI. For these tests you should not eat or drink liquids, except water, for at least 8 hours before you come to take them.
Other services include nutritional counseling, COVID vaccines, mental health screening, dental health advice, health insurance counseling, assistance for older adults, lead testing of well water and more.
Residents are urged to come and take part in these free screenings, especially those 65 and older or those with declining health issues.
Other sponsors include the University of Mississippi, MPartner, Pontotoc Food Pantry, Colier Dental, Mississippi WIC, Safe at Home, Lift, INc., AmeriCorps, SMP, North Miss. Rural Legal Services, Mid South Food Bank, Three Rivers and North Miss. Vista Project.