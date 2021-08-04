If you wanted to invest in short term bonds the best investment from Wednesday through Saturday of last week was in the ice business. Folks were sizzling under temperatures of the mid 90s but the heat index those days rose between 108-110. Clouds on Friday kept the air temperatures from reaching the predicted 100 mark, but the heat index still soared to 108. Saturday and Sunday also saw triple digit heat indexes.
This week there will be a break from the excessive heat with humidity values being in the 50s and 60s which will keep the century mark heat index values at bay. Temps will be in the mid 90s for highs and the mid 70s for lows with rain chances little to none through August 12.
The next chance for above 100 heat indexes will be this Saturday, with a temperature forecast of 92 and humidity at 61 percent which gives a heat index of 105. Temperatures will rise from there the beginning of the week through next Wednesday allowing the heat index to remain in the century mark. The one thing that may keep the index from getting so high is if we get some clouds. Otherwise, it would be wise to pay attention to the heat and keep hydrated. Drink plenty of water. Don’t be tempted to use cold drinks as a way of staying cool. As tempting as it might be to put a lot of ice in your water, it will only make you feel worse.
Although they might provide some temporary relief, cold drinks activate your metabolism as your body tries to bring that liquid back up to its own temperature. That means that in the end, you’ll sweat even more.
If you are outside working, wrap a cool towel around your neck. Wear a hat to keep your head shaded.