This week two more dear people in my life went to smile on Glory’s shore.
I sat beside Terry Clay’s older sister Margaret Stegall.
She had the same stare in her face that my mama did six weeks before when she first began dealing with the reality that William was gone from this life.
Her eyes filled with tears, “I’m by myself now,” she said. I nodded, I’ve been beside her through the death of her two sisters and her husband.
“I thought it was hard burying Wade [her husband], but I believe this is even harder,” she confided.
“I can’t sleep. I just start thinking about him and I can’t sleep. I can remember every thing about his life.”
I sadly smiled at her. The tears gathered in my eyes as I knelt on the floor beside her in silence. I could tell she had cried until she was worn out. Our spirits communicated volumes as I perused her face. I understood her heart. I can remember my little brothers and all their antics growing up.
She turned glistening eyes on me. “It’s the little things that mean so much,” she said. “I can remember him running down the hall and the dog pulling at his diaper.”
I smiled. I could almost see little Terry toddling down the hall with the dog pulling hard on the white cloth that kept his behind covered up; while he kept on trucking on little pudgy legs. Back then diapers were cloth and pinned on so they could withstand doggie teeth and rough boys.
“I’m going to miss him. We texted every day and I still have all those texts,” she said.
“I know you are,” I said as I hugged her again. In the coming days, the only recourse she has is to put her spirit into the hands of our loving God who will give hope and comfort.
The next day I stepped by Browning Funeral Home to express my sympathies to the children and grandchildren of Ms. Dot Wilder.
She was the mother of my best friend from high school.
I’d often visited with Dot after high school because she would come and eat at the Mason Jar where I was a waitress. She had a smile that was infectious.
I’ve never heard her raise her voice in all the years I’ve known her.
Now, mind you, I’m not one of her children so I’m sure they probably have a different story to tell.
But she always was a congenial person when she was around me.
She, like Terry Clay, has not been doing so well over the past years, but both of them are people who show us that you can finish well.
I pray in the coming days that their families will be surrounded by the peace that passes understanding that only God can give.
I also pray they will meditate on the joys and sweet memories in life.