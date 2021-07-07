Pontotoc County farmers this June received nearly double the amount of rain they did last year, and the Mississippi State Extension Service is assessing the situation and working to provide support.
“We’re really the boots on the ground for national organizations, like the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency, and our agents have been visiting with local farmers, taking a look at flooding and the impact of the heavy rain on crops,” said Pontotoc MSU Extension Agent James Shannon. On June 24, Shannon rode with farmer Matthew Poe among the 93 acres of corn Poe farms in southeastern Pontotoc County. The heaviest of the June rains had passed, but several puddles remained, and the nearby Chiwapa Creek sang with rushing water. The air was heavy with humidity and Poe eased the Gator along the edge of his corn.
“The darker green color means its healthy, and the lighter green needs to dry,” said Shannon, gesturing with his pen and clipboard. Poe said he was fortunate to have a good mixture of sand in his soil, which helped with drainage. Shannon explained that in the 1930s and 40s, government agricultural agencies mapped out soil composition by region, and farmers today know the characteristics of their land very well.
“The drainage here is also a testament to the effectiveness of Sardis and Enid reservoirs,” said Poe. “This drains into the Tombigbee, and from there to larger bodies. It works.” Even with the good soil, Poe had to replant 60 acres of his corn in March and April. At the end of June he was still replanting, including an estimated 1/3 of his soybeans. Every hour counted, he said.
“The deadline for filing insurance on crops was June 15, and when we’re losing rows, we’re losing yield,” said Poe. “We’re probably looking at a 1 % loss each day we have to replant. We’re missing that golden window,” said Poe, meaning, as he explained, that time when farmers know they have to get everything in the ground.
According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, Pontotoc County received 15.21 inches of rain this June, compared with 8.07 inches in June of last year. Two-thirds of that rain fell the week of June 6-12. It threw off-kilter summer baseball and softball seasons, and made growing conditions hard for sapling plants. On another plot of land, closer to the Chickasaw County line, Poe pulled up a soybean sprout and showed how the root system had been stunted because of the overabundance of water.
“Under good conditions, the root system spreads and branches out much farther, because the roots are searching for water,” said Poe. “These roots aren’t spread very wide, and that’s not good for the plant.” Poe stood and looked quietly over the field. “This spot got hit hard by hogs last year,” he said.
About 50 yards north of where Poe stood, a deep gulley had opened up on at the end of his soybean field. The soft, damp soil had dropped into a 15-foot deep wash, steadily filling with silt from upstream, along with a tangle of branches and other debris. “That gulley has widened probably 15 feet since March,” Poe said.
When Poe’s father and uncle picked their first crop of beans on the land in 1970, they got 70 bushels per acre,” Poe said. Using advanced techniques, Poe usually gets about 140,000 bushels of beans per acre today. This year, he’ll just have to see. Poe planted his corn and cotton with 38 inches between rows, and 15 inches between his bean rows, and that allowed for drainage and sunlight to help drying, he said. Poe had his beans planted by May 25, and within a month and half it should have been knee-high, he said. On this day, the beans were just over a foot tall. Pig weed was also coming up in his cotton, Poe said, since the ground had been too wet to drive the sprayer though it.
Shannon’s visit to Poe’s field was one of many he’d made over the past week, taking careful notes, taking pictures, and, most of all, listening.
“Our job is to make sure that agricultural agencies are aware of what’s going on, that they’re getting good, clear information, and to support local farmers in any way we can,” said Shannon.