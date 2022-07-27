The North Mississippi Volunteer Leader Forum will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, on the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville, Mississippi. The theme for the Forum is “4-H Volunteers Making a Difference Where it Counts”.
The North Mississippi Volunteer Leader Forum will be held Saturday, August 6, 2022, on the Mississippi State University campus in Starkville, Mississippi. The theme for the Forum is “4-H Volunteers Making a Difference Where it Counts”.
The purpose of the Forum is to provide leadership training for adults working with 4-H youth. The Forum also provides opportunities for adults to meet MSU Extension Staff and learn what other 4-H volunteers are doing in their respective counties. The Forum, which begins at 9:00 a.m. and concludes at 4:00 p.m., is packed with concurrent workshops to choose from as well as a networking lunch. Session topics include:
Learning to Program the LEGO SPIKE Robot
Using Humor to Develop Leadership Skills
Let’s Go Shopping – Consumer Judging Mock Contest
All Things Zoom
The New Mississippi Wildlife Judging Contest
The Purpose, Promotion, and Impact of 4-H Project Goals
Welcome to the Real-World Budget Simulation
For the Record: 4-H Record Books
Kayaking-Fishing
State Fair
Unpuzzle Your Clover – Putting the Pieces of Your Club Together
Gray for a Day
4-H clubs offer area youth the opportunity to develop their talents while having fun. The teen years are incredibly important, and every youth needs someone who sees potential in them and encourages them to set goals and dream.
President Ronald Reagan once said, “There’s a flickering spark in us all which, if struck at just the right age, can light the rest of our lives.” Although local MSU Extension Agents work with 4-H clubs, these clubs would not be possible without the help of 4-H volunteer leaders.
If you are a current 4-H volunteer leader, or think you might be interested in being a 4-H volunteer leader and would like to attend the North Mississippi Volunteer Leader Forum to learn more, please contact the Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
Registration for the Forum is required in advance. We would love to see Pontotoc County well represented at this Forum.
