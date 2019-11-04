Have ya’ll got all your clocks run back to God’s time yet? I finally got the last one run back Sunday night after church. We ought not have that many clocks in our house.
But I’m glad I can wake up with the daylight anyway. I just can’t convince myself it is morning when there is not any light in the sky.
The brown leaves crunched beneath my feet as I walked to the chicken house to let them out early Monday morning. I reflected upon life’s trials and joys.
I had troubles with a predator slipping into my chicken house and killing three of my little chicks, one each night from Tuesday until Thursday. Jon worked on the places we thought he was slipping in the first two nights. The third night that little rat sneaked under the front door, so Jon put a threshold in the ground. Did I mention my son is smart? So Friday night we were kicking back and enjoying the evening watching the Marx brothers. Jon was about to slip the dessert into the oven, but I saw him step into the hall for his pistol instead.
“The chickens in the little house are cackling,” he said.
“Take Lizzie,” I ordered.
“Com’ on Lizzie,” Jon called with pistol and head lamp secure, so the boy and his dog went on a hunt.
I slipped to the window and watched for a bit as the light pierced the night. I was grateful I had Jon and Lizzie at home.
A few minutes later Jon came back in to re-load his gun. “We got him,” he reported. Lizzie was still outside making sure the predator was completely gone. But in the melee all the little bunnies had scattered out in the yard.
So we went on a bannie herding expedition at night. A bannie herding expedition is hard enough in the day light, at night it’s almost near impossible. We chased all over the back yard. Finally, I decided instead of running them any longer we’d just back off and let them go to roost where they wanted then put them in the big hen house where they would be safe.
Sure enough they settled down for the night, because chickens and most birds can’t see very well at night, hence the reason they go to roost by sundown. So I plucked them from their roost and put them in the big hen house so they wouldn’t be eaten by another critter.
The next two nights I spent teaching them to go into the big hen house. That is a fun learning experience too. I was on one side and Jon was on the other and we walked them toward the front door and they would get right in the doorway and then turn back quickly. After half an hour of patient working with them we finally got them to go inside. Will they continue? We will see.
But even though they are a lot of “work” chickens are a lot of fun and I enjoy having them on my hill. In fact, when I woke up at 5:30 Sunday morning, my thanks for the second day of Thanksgiving month was the crow of my rooster from the hen house. Happy Thanksgiving month to you!