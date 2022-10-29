Osteoporosis is a major health problem. Good nutrition is an important part of both prevention and treatment of osteoporosis. As with anyone, nutrition for someone with osteoporosis begins with a balanced diet including protein, fats, and carbohydrates with an emphasis on key nutrients that impact bone density and calcium absorption. Here are the basics of what you need to know.
A visual tool for understanding the proportion of food groups we should consume is MyPlate. It is helpful to visualize this tool when you put your meals together. Using this tool, half our plate should consist of fruits and vegetables, and the other half should consist of protein and grains. Fruits and vegetables are essential for acid-alkaline balance and for keeping calcium in the bones. On average, adults need at least two servings of fruits and three servings of vegetables each day. Grains are divided into two sub-groups: whole grains, and refined grains. On average, adults need five to seven ounces of grains per day. Try to consume at least half of your grains as whole grains which are good sources of fiber and other nutrients. We all lead busy lives and may choose processed or packaged foods due to convenience. However, try to incorporate whole foods as much as possible such as whole grains, fruits and vegetables. Not only are whole foods high in fiber and essential nutrients in optimum proportions, but they also contain complementary phytonutrients.
Protein is important for muscle strength and maintenance as well as bone health. The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) differs by age and body weight and are based on the Institute of Medicine guidelines. The protein in our diet should be a mixture of animal and plant sources such as fatty fish, eggs, beans, nuts, and seeds. The average adult needs 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. Very active individuals or those healing from surgery or injuries need more protein, or somewhere in the range of 1.2 and 1.7 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. A shortcut method to calculate how much protein you need is to divide your body weight in pounds by two. The resulting number is the estimated grams of protein needed per day. On average, adults need about five to seven ounces of protein per day. Older adults need to eat more protein-rich foods than when they were younger to preserve muscle mass. Especially when under stress or when ill, aging bodies process protein less efficiently, and need more protein to maintain muscle mass, strength, bone health, and other essential physiological functions. An estimated one third of older adults do not consume an adequate amount of protein due to reduced appetite, dental issues, swallowing problems, or limited financial resources. This reduced protein intake combined with the tendency to become more sedentary with age puts them at risk of deteriorating muscle, slower recovery from illness, and loss of independence. Research suggests that because they are less efficient at processing protein, older adults can benefit from spreading protein consumption out during the day. It is important to note that individuals with certain medical conditions such as chronic renal failure may need less or more protein than the average healthy adult. You should talk with your healthcare provider if you have specific medical needs that change the amount of protein you should consume.
In addition to the macronutrient’s protein, fruits, vegetables, and grains, there are key micronutrients that are especially important for bone health. Calcium is the principal mineral that makes our bones strong. Ninety-nine percent of the calcium in the body is stored in the bones and teeth. The remaining calcium circulates in the blood to assist with muscle contraction, nerve transmission, and blood clotting. If blood calcium drops below the necessary range, calcium is removed from the bones in order to increase blood calcium to the needed level. In order to prevent the body from taking calcium from our bones, it is critical to consume adequate amounts of calcium each day. The RDA for calcium varies with age. In general, we need between 1000 mg and 1300 mg of calcium each day, with children needing the higher amount. Children need the most calcium since they are growing. As their bones grow, they need calcium to mineralize them. Childhood is a critical window for bone density. Three servings of dairy or other calcium-rich foods are needed to obtain the necessary calcium. A one-cup serving of milk contains 300 milligrams of calcium, 2.5 micrograms of vitamin D, and about eight grams of protein – all essential for bone health.
If you need a calcium supplement, do not take more than the RDA for this nutrient. The body can only absorb 500 to 600 mg at a time. There are two main types of calcium supplements: Calcium citrate and calcium carbonate. Calcium citrate can be taken with or without food. Calcium carbonate needs the acid in your stomach to help dissolve the tablet and should be taken with food. Iron can interfere with the absorption of calcium and therefore these two supplements should not be taken at the same time. If you take thyroid medication or a beta blocker, be sure to discuss these supplements with your healthcare provider.
Vitamin D is also critical for bone health. Vitamin D allows calcium to be absorbed in the intestine. Calcium and vitamin D work together to make bones strong. Without sufficient vitamin D, your body won’t fully benefit from the calcium you consume. It can be difficult to consume adequate amounts of vitamin D from diet alone, especially if you do not consume milk fortified with vitamin D. People who are unable to consume dairy may need to supplement both calcium and vitamin D.
The new Nutrition Facts Label is a good way to know the calcium and vitamin D content of foods and beverages. The new Nutrition Facts Label is designed to be easier for consumers to read. Calcium is now shown in milligrams, and the percent daily value is now based on 1300 mg, rather than 1000 mg on the old Nutrition Facts Label. This change reflects the amount of calcium needed to meet the highest RDA of a sub-population, which is children. The daily values for vitamin D increased to 20 micrograms based on recommendations from the Institute of Medicine. However, if you have a metabolic bone disease, such as osteoporosis, the Endocrine Society recommends a higher level of up to 50 micrograms of vitamin D. Vitamin D can be made when the skin is exposed to sunshine. However, sunshine alone is not a reliable source of vitamin D. Fruits and vegetables are not good sources of vitamin D. Good sources include fatty fish and milk fortified with vitamin D.
Magnesium is essential for normal functioning of nerves and muscles. Magnesium also helps to regulate blood levels of vitamin D. Two thirds of our body’s magnesium is found in our bones. Magnesium is prevalent in many foods and normally can be obtained in adequate amounts through a healthy diet. However, people who consume alcohol or proton pump inhibitors have increased loss of magnesium in the urine and may need a supplement.
Salt, alcohol, and caffeine can cause a loss of calcium in the body. Most people consume too must sodium from the salt contained in processed foods. Alcohol should only be consumed in moderation. Alcohol negatively impacts vitamin D metabolism and increases the risk of falls and fractures. Some research suggests that caffeine can reduce calcium and should be consumed in moderation.
In summary, good nutrition is important for general health and for bone health. Eat a variety of foods and supplement if needed. Supplements, however, do not have the same nutrient profile, and are not designed to replace food. Pay special attention to consuming adequate amounts of calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and protein. Consume salt, alcohol, and caffeine in moderation.
