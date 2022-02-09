Lost education, lost productivity, and a paycheck that buys a little less than it once did. Don't you just love all the benefits of small-caliber holidays?
Well, here comes Presidents' Day.
Feb. 21 will be here before you know it.
Whoopee.
I don't mean to be a grump, but c'mon. Do we really need this holiday? Or any of the other lightweight low-rent holidays scattered through the year?
I always thought holidays were supposed to honor a particular person or event.
I’ve got a holiday in mind that just might make the cut as a worthwhile holiday, while I’m thinking of another lightweight holiday probably just as soon forgotten.
We’ll get into that idea later in this column.
Presidents' Day is what I call a "near miss" holiday. It honors George Washington, whose birthday was Feb. 22 and Abe Lincoln, whose birthday was Feb. 12, by setting the third Monday in February as their holiday.
Now there's a real touching recognition by the federales -- set one day midway between each birthday and let it be The Day. Now there's a real honor.
Presidents' Day is just one more day of education youngsters won't get — if school districts take that day off —and they don't get nearly enough as it is.
It's one more day that employers have to pay their employees — if they give them that day off — but get no work in return. That lost productivity has to be recouped by higher prices, which cut into your paycheck when you buy whatever goods or services said employer is selling..
Is that loss in education and productivity and buying power worth whatever the purpose of Presidents' Day is, or the other lightweight holidays?
It might be, but it's not.
Why not declare National Roadkill Clean-up Day?
Sign a proclamation on recycled paper. Strike a commemorative coin. Remember, Only You Can Prevent Roadkill. Help eliminate this environmental blight - scrape it up, take it home and cook it. Who cares if there are car tracks across the top of the casserole.
Makes as much sense as celebrating Presidents' Day.
If it were up to me, I'd abolish all these nuisance holidays except for the heavyweights. I'd keep Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s Day, Dr. King/ Robert E. Lee Day, Easter, Memorial Day or Veteran's Day, Independence Day, Mother's Day, Father's Day, maybe one or two other optional holidays.
Of course, I find it sadly ironic that Dr. King and Lee — who both valued education so much - are recognized by giving children the day off from school.
But that’s another column.
As for these other holidays, I'd make mandatory that if you couldn't say the importance of the holiday, you wouldn't get it off. I'd say "Celebrate all you want that day. Let 'er rip - before 8 a.m. or after 5 p.m.”
Talking about lightweight holidays, well, Columbus Day comes to mind. It’s a recognized as a federal holiday Oct. 10 this year, although not always taken as such.
What’s the purpose of that holiday? Christopher Columbus didn’t discover America. He didn’t even fall off the edge of the Earth. He put ashore somewhere in the Caribbean, not even the continental U. S.
He didn’t know where he was. He called the residents Indians because he thought he’d landed in India.
He wound up being sent back to Spain in chains, stripped of his nobility, after squabbling with the Spanish authorities about how much his discovery was worth.
He made three other trips to the Americas between 1493-1502, before dying in 1506 at 54. He’s buried in Spain.
In short, Ol’ Chris was a fraud. He doesn’t deserve a statue or a holiday. Any statue of his deserves to have done to it what pigeons routinely do to statues.
He wasn’t even the first European immigrant to North America. Many reports believe the Vikings hold that honor., since they had a colony on the east shore of what is now Canada, in what is now Newfoundland province. This colony may have been operational about 1000 AD, or about 500 years before Columbus showed up in these parts in 1492.
While Columbus is honored with a federal holiday, the man considered to be the leader of the first European expedition to North America is also remembered on the calendar.
Maybe there is some justice in the world.
In 1964, President Lyndon Johnson signed a proclamation that declared Oct. 9 to be Leif Eriksson Day in honor of the Viking explorer, his crew and the country’s Nordic-American heritage.
Might be the most worthwhile holiday you never heard of.
The proximity of the days honoring Eriksson and Columbus is coincidence. Oct. 9 was chosen because it is the anniversary of the 1825 arrival in New York of the ship Restauration, which carried the first organized band of Norwegian immigrants to the United States.
So who was first to colonize the west coast of the U. S. and Canada?
Many scholars believe the first immigrants showed up on western shores of what is now Canada and the U. S. shortly after the most recent Ice Age.
They came across the Bering Straits from what is now Asia, then made their way down the west coast, so the theories go.
Neither the Vikings nor the Asians get much pub for what they did. Why not a holiday for them? It would be a whole lot more meaningful holiday than Columbus Day.
Call it National Founders Day or something.
But that’s another column…