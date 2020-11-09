There are eight B vitamins: thiamin (B-1), riboflavin (B-2), niacin (B-3), pantothenic acid (B-5), pyridoxine (B-6), biotin (B-7), folate or folic acid (B-9), and cobalamin (B-12). The B vitamins are essential, meaning that our bodies cannot manufacture them -- we must consume them in our diet or get them from supplements. Each of these B vitamins has unique properties which allows them to provide critical functions in our bodies.
Elevated blood levels of homocysteine are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and fractures. B vitamins, particularly a combination of pyridoxine, cobalamin, and folate, may reduce elevated homocysteine levels. However, the research can be tricky to follow. For example, clinical studies where participants were provided vitamin B supplements did not show a reduced risk of fracture. In fact, in some studies, higher than recommended Daily Values (DV) of B vitamins were shown to be associated with a higher risk of hip fracture in older women. Likewise, although B vitamins can help lower homocysteine levels, and lower homocysteine levels are associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke, a direct association has not been shown between B vitamin supplementation and stroke reduction.
Clinical studies have shown that long-term supplementation of a combination of B vitamins, particularly folic acid, cobalamin, and pyridoxine, may help slow decline in memory in participants aged 70 or older who had mild cognitive impairment, especially if they had elevated blood levels of homocysteine and adequate blood levels of DHA (a type of omega-3 fatty acid) prior to beginning supplementation. Vitamin B supplementation has also been found to slow the shrinkage of the brain in regions typically impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. In addition, supplementation with fish oil for Alzheimer’s was found to be helpful only in participants with adequate levels of B vitamins. Studies supplementing with folic acid alone also showed improvements in memory among older adults.
It is important to note that high blood levels of folic acid (B-9) have been associated with a possible increased risk of breast cancer, particularly in women with BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. Low to moderate intakes of folic acid as well as Vitamins B-12 and B-6 from supplements have not been associated with increased risk of breast cancer in women with these gene mutations, and in some studies were correlated with a decrease in breast cancer risk. The take-away message is that moderation in supplementation may be best, especially since in the United States some foods are fortified with folic acid.
Deficiencies of niacin, pyridoxine, and cobalamin are associated with an increased risk of depression. People taking SSRIs for depression have shown better improvements when blood levels of vitamin B-12 are higher. People who are not deficient in B vitamins are less likely to show improvements in depression by supplementation.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires that dietary supplement labels state the percent DV for certain vitamins and minerals. The Daily Values were updated based on current science in 2016. However, supplement manufacturers have until 2021 to reflect these changes on their labels. The older DVs were higher for most of B vitamins. Using the old labels could mislead consumers into taking higher doses of supplements than needed.
In summary, B vitamins play important functional roles in the body, including converting food into energy and supporting the nervous system. Although most people are not deficient in B vitamins, since they are contained in many of the foods we eat, and since foods such as cereals are commonly fortified with B vitamins, some populations are of special concern. Older people and those taking medications to reduce stomach acid may be deficient in vitamin B-12. In addition, consuming adequate amounts of vitamin B-12 and folic acid, while also consuming adequate amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, can help slow age-related decline in memory. Folic Acid is especially important for women of child-bearing age or pregnant women to reduce risk of spina bifida and possibly autism spectrum disorder in offspring. People in these groups should consider a supplement to ensure they are consuming adequate amounts. However, many B-vitamin supplements contain much higher amounts than needed as a supplement. This can cause concern since some B vitamins have the potential to be toxic – particularly niacin, folate, and B-6. Keep in mind that labels may show a DV higher than the current recommendation until labels are updated by FDA requirements in 2021. Mega doses of vitamins, as opposed to more moderate doses capped at 100% DV, pose the greatest risk of toxicity since some of these formulations contain amounts well beyond recommended daily intakes. Consumers should also keep in mind that common energy drinks frequently contain high doses of B vitamins. People who regularly consume energy drinks should consider this when making decisions about taking additional B vitamin supplements.
References and Resources:
Brown, J. (2019). Nutrition Through the Life Cycle. Cengage: Boston, MA.
Edelstein, S. (2018). Nutrition in Public Health, 4th ed. Jones and Bartlett Learning: Burlington, MA.
Wreaths Across America – Pontotoc County
The Pontotoc American Legion Auxiliary has wreaths available again this year. The wreaths were originally designed for veterans’ graves but are being offered for placement on any loved one’s grave. They can also be used for holiday door hangers. For more information, see the “Events Calendar” section of the Pontotoc Progress, or contact Mary Frances Stepp at 662-509-0903 or Marilyn Ide at 662-488-5493. Orders must be placed by Thursday, November 19.