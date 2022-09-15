I sometimes receive questions that are worth repeating. I am not airing dirty laundry but trying to help others that may be facing similar issues. Once such question involved a home flea infestation that seemed to be near historic proportions.
Methods to solve and prevent this situation will be discussed. The source for this column is the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “Control Fleas on Your Pet, in Your House, and in Your Yard.
Flea Biology
Fleas are parasites, meaning they must rely on a host animal for survival. No one wants to be the host for a creepy parasite. To control fleas, it is important to understand their life cycle, which includes the egg, larvae, pupa, and adult stages.
Adult fleas spend most of their time on host animals which commonly include dogs, cats, and other mammals. Adult female fleas lay eggs when the host is resting, causing the eggs to fall into the bedding area. The resulting larvae feed on dander, dried blood, and other organic matter. After a few weeks, the larvae enter the pupa stage and later emerge as adults. The adults then hop onto another host to continue the routine. If this cycle is not broken, a home or outdoor infestation can quickly occur.
Pets
The first step to prevent or end an infestation involves controlling adult fleas on household pets. This can be accomplished by using various oral or topical flea treatments. Consult with your veterinarian to determine the best treatment option for your pets. If treatment of the animal is not possible they should be prevented from entering the area where fleas are being controlled.
The second step involves treating pet bedding and resting areas. The bedding material that is provided for pets should be thoroughly washed with soap and warm water or replaced.
Insecticide treatments can be applied where animals are known to frequent. This can include under porches, storage buildings, and crawlspaces under homes. Always read and follow product labels before applying insecticides. Some lawn treatments may not be labeled for pet bedding areas. It is also important to note the amount of time required before pets and family members can be allowed to reenter areas treated with the insecticide.
Indoor Areas
Controlling fleas in homes can be very frustrating. Attention must be given to controlling fleas in immature and adult life stages. Spraying insecticides that control adult fleas will only work until the next generation emerges.
Thorough weekly vacuuming can remove flea eggs and larvae from homes. Flea larvae often burrow deeply into carpet and furniture in search of darkness. It is important vacuum hiding areas including under furniture and seat cushions.
Insecticides that are labeled for indoor use include permethrin, deltamethrin, or pyrethrins. These sprays are most effective against adult fleas. Products that include insect growth regulators, such as nylar and methoprene, can improve control of immature fleas.
Always read product labels to ensure that insecticides are approved to be used as a broadcast spray on carpet and furniture. Examples of ready to use indoor sprays include Alpine Flea Insecticide (dinotefuran) Zodiac Fletrol Carpet and Upholstery, (methoprene, permethrin) and Enforcer Flea Spray for Carpets and Furniture (nylar, tetramethrin, linalool).
Home Lawns
Home lawns will likely be the last area where flea treatment is applied. Fleas infrequently occur in open sunny areas. Special attention should be given where pets frequent. Insecticide applications can include sprays or granular treatments. Granular treatments can be convenient, but liquid sprays often work better. Insecticides including bifenthrin, carbaryl, and permethrin can be used outdoors.
With knowledge of the flea life cycle infestations can be controlled. The previously referenced publication includes an extensive list of products that will control fleas in several situations. This publication and many others can be obtained from the MSU Extension office in Pontotoc at 402 C.J. Hardin Jr. Dr., or online at http://extension.msstate.edu/. Please call the Pontotoc County Extension office at 662-489-3910 or email james.shannon@msstate.edu for more information.
