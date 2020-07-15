TUPELO- Offense was tough to come by for the North Mississippi Senior Indians on Friday, as they fell to Troy Post 70 6-0 in day two action of the 2nd Annual King City Classic, hosted by the Tupelo 49ers.
Troy rolled through the field, ultimately capturing the tournament championship after outscoring their opponents by a combined 44-5.
Indians' starter Boo Robertson had a solid outing, going the entire way (6 innings) and allowing six runs, only four earned, on 9 hits while recording four strikeouts. However, Troy's pitching started out the tournament the way they would perform the rest of the weekend. Troy starter Maddux Herring threw a complete game shutout, only surrendering two hits and walking only one. He struck out 7 batters.
In the bottom of the 2nd Troy got the first two runners on via singles from D.J. Law and Sam Tompkins. Robertson got two straight pop outs before Carson Herring lined a single to center field to plate the game's first run.
Troy added four runs in the 3rd on a RBI sacrifice fly from Jake Killingsworth, an error, and RBI singles from Tompkins and Coleman Wright.
The Indians threatened in the 4th with their only two hits of the day. Luke Willard beat out an infield single on a line drive deep into the gap between third base and short. Lucas Cartwright followed with another two-out hit, but Herring ended the inning with a strikeout.
Troy's Jackson Ceman made it 6-0 with an RBI base hit in the 6th inning.
On Thursday night the Indians had fallen to the Tupelo 49ers 5-3. Indians pitcher Seth Ganger and 49ers pitcher Cade Davis both took no-hitters into the 5th inning. On Saturday the Indians fell to the Pontotoc Red Sox 8-1.