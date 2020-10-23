A Pontotoc man who led Highway Patrol and Pontotoc Police officers on a high speed chase early Thursday (Oct. 22) morning before wrecking on Highway 15 south is now facing 15 criminal charges.
Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Gary Stanton identified the suspect, who was arrested around 8:00 a.m. Thursday, as Jonathan Bolton, 29, of Pontotoc.
Sgt. Stanton said that Bolton has been charged with Speeding, No Driver’s License, Failure to use turn signal, No Seatbelt, Disregard for Traffic Device, Improper passing, Failure to yield right of way, Driving on wrong side of Road, Improper turn, Child restraint law, DUI child endangerment, Felony fleeing, Resisting arrest, Disorderly conduct and Driving Under the Influence.
A family relative said that Bolton’s young son was a passenger in the speeding car, but did not suffer any serious physical injuries.
Bolton was cleared by medical personnel and then transported to the Pontotoc County Jail, Sgt. Stanton reported.
The incident initially stemmed from a moving violation and evolved into a chase which began on Highway 9 south near the Randolph Community. Bolton led officers into the city limits of Pontotoc and up through Green Street before turning south on Highway 15.
The chase ended on Highway 15 just south of the four-way stop at the intersection of Highways 15 and 41 when Bolton’s vehicle collided with a Pontotoc Police cruiser and hit the ditch, Stanton reported.
Sgt. Stanton said that just prior to the crash Bolton had tried to run over a trooper, and the trooper returned fire in defense. The trooper who returned fire did sustain minor injuries.