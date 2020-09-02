A historic moment was made this past week when NE SPARC, connected the first customer in Mississippi with MS Cares Act. The recipient of this moment in time was the Thaxton Baptist Church.
SPARC, which stands for Serving People Across Rural Communities, is the advertising name of North East Fiber, LLC, which is the telecommunications subsidiary company of North East Power created to bring broadband to customers in their provider area. The parent company is located in Tupelo.
Pastor Michael Wilbanks said he was happy the church was the first to get connected. “We ran our Facebook live and youtube together Sunday and it worked very well,” he said. “The color was even better.”
North East Power has partnered with Conexon, an industry leader in building fiber-optic network construction. Conexon will help manage the project and the company has already put together a team of employees to ensure the project is completed on schedule and within budget.
Thus far NE SPARC has hooked up 400 customers across the power companies area.
The power company has parts of Marshall, Union, Lafayette and Pontotoc Counties in their range which encompasses some 1,500 miles of wire. In Pontotoc they own roughly from Thaxton to the Lafayette county line and north from there, roughly the northwest corner of Pontotoc County. If you get your electric bill from North East Power association you will be in the area that the fiber optic will eventually be built.
“We started construction the first week in February,” said Kristy Garcia with NE SPARC.
However, the company wouldn’t have been able to get to Thaxton as fast as they did if it weren’t for the Cares Act monies.
Blake Nations with Conexon said they are looking to add hot spots to secure places such as church parking lots and other well lighted rural areas. “It is doable and we are looking to provide as much as we can of those kinds of services.”