With the passing of the MS Cares Act, NE SPARC received about $4,000,000 in extra funding to start deploying high speed internet to some of their unserved and underserved areas. Thaxton Baptist Church is the first member in the state of MS to be hooked up with this Cares Act money. Taking a peek at the computer from which the internet runs are from left: Danny Russell with Thaxton Baptist Church, Michael Wilbanks Pastor of Thaxton Baptist Church, Tracie Russell with NE Power, Kristy Garcia with NE Sparc, Saikou Sambou with National on Demand, Inc. and Blake Nations with Conexon.