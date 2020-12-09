Farmers in Pontotoc County and throughout Mississippi hope to reap increased yields in row crops this year, while farmers planted more soybeans in place of corn and cotton, according to a local expert.
Pontotoc County Extension Agent James Shannon said that crop projections look favorable, especially amid a highly active hurricane season, coupled with the disrupted cultural situation caused by COVID, which affected market conditions.
“Yields have been good, very respectable, under the circumstances,” said Shannon.
Wet conditions during planting season early this year slowed preparations, and severe weather drenched fields in early summer, but projected bushels-per-acre of grain-corn and soybeans are expected to exceed last year’s numbers.
“When farmers were trying to plant in April, the rain kept them out of the fields longer than we hoped,” said Shannon.
Seven severe storms pummeled the Gulf Coast this year. In late October Zeta, one of five damaging storms that hit Louisiana, damaged New Orleans. Hurricane Laura, a category 4 storm, killed six and destroyed buildings and power lines in Louisiana. That weather migrated into northeast Mississippi and impacted farming.
Pontotoc County farmers brought in the last of their crops during the first days of December. Final numbers haven’t yet been tallied, but given favorable weather this fall, Shannon said he’s optimistic.
The USDA Farm Service Agency last year reported that Mississippi farmers garnered 174 bushels per-acre of grain-corn. This year they’re projected to get 181. Pontotoc County farmers raised almost 3,900 acres of corn last year. Due to weather, they planted about 1,000 acres less in 2020, but experts expect the yield to be higher.
Mississippi farmers got about 50 bushels per-acre of soybeans last year. They anticipate getting 54 this year. Pontotoc County farmers planted 27,200 acres of soybeans in 2020.
According to 2019 Mississippi value of production estimates by the Mississippi State University Division of Agriculture, Forestry, and Veterinary Medicine, soybeans were Mississippi’s third most profitable agricultural product in 2019, bringing in upwards of $1.6 billion. Only poultry and forestry were more lucrative.
Mike Bowen operates one of the few remaining cotton gins in northeast Mississippi, in Randolph. His grandfather, W.T. Bowen, started the gin in 1946. Bowen and a handful of employees have been ginning cotton since early October. Business has been better than average this year, but the overall number of bales is down, Bowen said. Last year he ginned about 14,000 bales. This year it’s closer to 12,000. A weak market and anticipation of lower prices led Pontotoc County farmers to plant more than 2,000 fewer acres of cotton. Pontotoc County farmers worked more than 6,500 acres of upland cotton in 2019.
In the 2020 harvest season prices sank to around 76 cents a pound. Amid concerns about the Coronavirus, as well as trade disputes with China, and projections indicating that cotton farmers worldwide would produce the second highest yields in history and thereby lower demand, many Pontotoc County farmers turned to alternate crops to make up the difference.
Even with decreased acreage, Mississippi farmers still expect to garner nearly 800 pounds per-acre more than last year, according to projections.
“Multiple factors influence increased yields including weather and the higher yielding varieties that are available for farmers to plant,” said Shannon.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service (USDA NASS) cotton yields statewide will increase more than 80 bales per-acre.
“Every late season rain hurts cotton, but we’ve had a good fall,” said Bowen.