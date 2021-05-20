The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) issued an upcoming road closure alert this afternoon (Thursday, May 20) for State Highway 342 located Southeast of Pontotoc.
According to the MDOT release, State Route 342 east, near its intersection with State Route 41 South in Pontotoc County, will be closed effective Wednesday, May 26, at 7 a.m. so that crews can replace the SR 342 bridge over Donaldson Creek.
This portion of Highway 342 is expected to remain closed until approximately August 13, 2021.
Message boards will be in place to notify motorists of the closure and signed detour utilizing State Route 41 and U.S. Highway 278.