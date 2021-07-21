Last month the Mississippi Transportation Commission awarded 17 contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi, including a $4.4 million contract to Lehman-Roberts Company, of Memphis, TN, for a seal and overlay of 13 miles of State Highway 9 from the Calhoun County line northward to Owen Bend Drive (the Pontotoc City limits) in Pontotoc County.
According to information released this week by the Lehman-Roberts project management team, “August 2, 2021, is the projected start date for our subcontractor to get started on the dig-out and repair of failed areas. This work will probably take a month to complete. After the repairs are completed, the Scrub Seal process will begin.”
“We expect that Lehman-Roberts will start with the asphalt overlay operations sometime in October or November. The asphalt portion of the work is subject to change depending on our work flow with other projects.”
The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 17 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state.
“Our number one priority at MDOT is to keep the state of Mississippi safe,” said Commissioner Tom King, Chair, Mississippi Transportation Commission. “These projects are a major investment into Mississippi’s transportation infrastructure and the safety of the traveling public.”