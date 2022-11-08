Pontotoc Mayor Bob Peeples said that Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials last week committed to completing two Highway 15 north projects within the next four to five years.
Mayor Peeples said that he and U.S. Senator Roger Wicker met in Jackson last week with Northern District Highway Commissioner John Caldwell and MDOT Executive Director Brad White in an effort to improve Highway 15 traffic problems.
"Commissioner Caldwell and Director White said that MDOT is committed to the Highway 15 projects and the funding is there," Mayor Peeples said. "We appreciate MDOT's commitment and the plans they laid out. This is great news for the folks in Pontotoc and North Mississippi."
"We appreciate Senator Wicker's help and support in facilitating and moving these projects along."
Mayor Peeples said the plan is to add one or two lanes to Highway 15 from the Highway 278 overpass southward to the Highway 336 intersection in Pontotoc.
"They said that the process of engineering, right of way and utility relocation will begin in March 2023 and they anticipate letting a contract on the project in about two years," Peeples said. "We're looking at about four years to complete the project."
The section of Highway 15 north from the Highway 278 overpass to Highway 336 in Pontotoc currently has three lanes for traffic.
"They're either going to add two more lanes, making it five lanes with a center turn lane, or add one lane with some median places to turn around," Peeples explained.
"Obviously we would like to have five lanes on Highway 15 north because of the very large traffic volume out there every day. And we anticipate lots more growth on Highway 15 north and the Highway 278 frontage road," Peeples said.
Mayor Peeples said that MDOT executives also outlined plans for compieting the four laning of Highway 15 from Ecru to New Albany.
"MDOT plans to let a contract in the summer of 2023 to complete the four laning of Highway 15 from Ecru northward to New Albany," Peeples verified.
"These two projects have long been anticipated and are certainly needed," Peeples said. "We can't thank the highway department enough."
