Mississippi Highway Patrol officials reported last week that state troopers issued 1,901 citations during the four day (May 22-25) Memorial Day enforcement period.
Highway Patrol officers statewide investigated 36 collisions which resulted in one fatality and eight injuries.
A breakdown of the 1,901 citations issued statewide included: 1,144 hazard tickets; 598 non-hazard; 34 DUIs; three drug arrests; four felony arrests; 96 seat belt citations; and 22 child restraint violations. Officers assisted five motorists.
In the Troop F District, which includes Pontotoc and eight other counties, state troopers investigated five collisions which resulted in two injuries. Three of those collisions were alcohol related.
Troop F officers issued 302 citations, including: 169 hazard; 102 non-hazard; 11 DUIs; two felony arrests; 17 seat belt violations; and one child restraint violation.