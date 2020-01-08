The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported last week that three fatalities occurred on Mississippi highways during the recent New Year’s holiday enforcement period, which ran through December 31 and ended at midnight on January 1, 2020.
Fatalities were reported in Lamar, Marshall and Jasper Counties.
John Poulos, Director of the Public Affairs Division, reported that Highway Patrol officers issued 3,526 citations, which included 79 DUI arrests.
During the two day period, MHP investigated 81 motor vehicle crashes that included 23 injuries and the three fatalities.
Highway Patrol officers in the Troop F district, which includes Pontotoc and eight other surrounding counties, issued 508 citations, including: 245 for hazard offenses; 204 non-hazard; 18 DUIs; four drug arrests; 32 seat belt violations; five child restraint violations; and one motor assistance.
Troop F officers worked seven collisions, which included two injuries.
Three highway fatalities were also reported during the Christmas holiday travel period which ran December 23 through midnight December 25.
Fatalities were reported in Hinds, Lee and Copiah Counties.
During the Christmas holidays Highway Patrol officers issued 2,544 citations, including 39 DUI arrests.
Officers statewide investigated 116 motor vehicle crashes, which included 27 injuries and the three fatalities.
During the Christmas enforcement period officers in Troop F issued 115 citations, which included: 62 hazard; 45 non hazard; five DUIs; two seat belt violations; one child restraint violation and two motor assists.
Troop F officers worked eight collisions, which cause two injuries.